How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle: Streaming and TV information for final day Premier League clash

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle today on the final day of the Premier League season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham host Newcastle United on the final day of the Premier League season.

Both sides have nothing to play for, making this one the ultimate dead rubber.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle from anywhere

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📺 Stream Fulham vs Newcastle

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle in the UK

Fulham vs Newcastle will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has had no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £20 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Fulham vs Newcastle in the US

Fulham vs Newcastle will be shown live in the United States on Peacock and NBCSN.

NBCSN is available via cord-cutters as well, including Sling TV, YouTube TV (10-day free trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial).

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBCSN, and others that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Fulham vs Newcastle in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Fulham vs Newcastle. Prices start at AU$32/month, which includes access to all of Stan's TV content as well.

Fulham vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

Fulham's hopes of European football were ended after last week’s Premier League results.

Marco Silva's side flirted with the chance but ultimately came up short after a poor end to the season.

The Cottagers have won just one of their last six, meaning they stood little chance given the recent form of Bournemouth and Brighton.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Newcastle have also suffered a poor campaign, with Eddie Howe's side finishing mid-table and nowhere near their highs of 5th place last season.

Their summer business has been heavily debated, with Nick Woltemade’s form having fallen off a cliff following his own goal against Sunderland way back in December.

Whether the Magpies will spend big again remains to be seen, with the futures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes currently big talking points.

Anthony Gordon is another name linked with an exit, with Bayern Munich favourites to land him.

Tickets

Get VIP Fulham tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Fulham hospitality offers a premium matchday with superb padded seating and access to exclusive lounges, bars, or terraces. Packages feature curated gourmet dining, a complimentary drinks package (beer, wine, soft drinks), the official matchday programme, and fast-track stadium entry, providing a comfortable and refined viewing experience.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 1-0 Newcastle

FourFourTwo thinks Fulham edges this drub affair. Harry Wilson with the only goal.