How to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland: Free streams & TV Details as the Azzurri look to avoid another embarrassing World Cup qualifying exit

Watch Italy vs Northern Ireland in the World Cup 2026 qualification play-offs today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

There's a school of thought that a World Cup isn't really a World Cup without Italy.

The four-time winners have tested that outlook to its limits. In the four finals tournaments since their last win in 2006, the Azzurri have put in two poor performances in the group stage and failed to qualify twice.

Northern Ireland stand in the way of a first World Cup appearance since 2014. The winners will face Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina away from home for a finals berth.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Italy vs Northern Ireland for FREE in the UK

Italy vs Northern Ireland will be shown live across the UK on BBC Three and on BBC Northern Ireland, so if you're a television licence holder in the UK you can stream the match for free on BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Italy vs Northern Ireland free live stream Online viewers will find the game on the BBC iPlayer. A simple registration and television licence are all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Italy vs Northern Ireland from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Italy vs Northern Ireland is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.