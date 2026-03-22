How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: Free streams & TV info for huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League

Nottingham Forest won 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season at the City Ground

Watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest today as a huge game takes place at the bottom of the Premier League table, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest face off in a huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Just one point separates the two sides heading into this one and Igor Tudor's side could end the week in the bottom three if things don't go their way.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest for FREE

In America, you can stream Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest with YouTube TV's 10-day free trial, which gives access to USA Network.

Outside the US? Access your free trial with NordVPN — find out more below.

Watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

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Watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest will be a 2:15pm kick-off in the Premier League and can be watched live on Sky Sports.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99. Read more Read less ▼

Watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest in the US

In the United States, Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest will be shown on USA Network.

USA Network are broadcasting Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest in the US To watch the game, you will need a cord-cutting service, such as YouTube TV, Sling TV or Fubo. Read more Read less ▼

How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month. Read more Read less ▼

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: Preview

Tottenham come into this one off the back of their narrow 3-2 win against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Despite Spurs winning that one, the damage was already done from the first leg, and they exited the competition via a 7-5 aggregate loss.

But Tudor's side will have to quickly dust themselves off ahead of this one, with relegation from the Premier League still a real possibility.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has this week been linked with a move to Italy and he could be the first of many to depart come a potential summer mass exodus.

Tickets

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Nottingham Forest booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League after beating Danish side Midtjylland in midweek on penalties.

Vitor Pereira could still deliver a trophy after a torrid season in which the Tricky Trees have had three permanent managers and are still, themselves, not safe from the drop.

A win over Spurs away from home would go a long way to allaying those fears, with Forest having not won in the league since the end of January.

Elliot Anderson has been included in the latest England squad and will be hoping he can still book a place on the plane for this summer's World Cup in the US.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Tottenham 2-1 Nottingham Forest

FourFourTwo thinks Spurs ride the wave following their midweek win in Europe and win narrowly on home soil.