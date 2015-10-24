5 big things to talk about after West Ham 2-1 Chelsea

STATS ZONE

1) West Ham’s surprise tactics work at Upton Park, too

West Ham had already beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City away from home prior to this game, but this was the first time they had played one of the supposed big clubs at Upton Park this season – even if Chelsea have been struggling badly for form.

The question was whether West Ham had found a formula to beat the big boys, or whether Slaven Bilic’s counter-attacking tactics would only be effective on the road.

West Ham had laboured at Upton Park this season but Chelsea’s willingness to dominate possession actually played into their hands, allowing them to almost play like the away side for some periods of the game.

Despite having 10 men for more than half the match, the visitors posted 54% possession and 51% territory, completing 359 passes to West Ham’s 277. But the Hammers converted their passes into 12 shots compared to Chelsea’s 8.

West Ham were more dynamic and direct than Chelsea in attack. They played 23 long passes to the visitors’ 11, while Manuel Lanzini completed 5 take-ons – the most of any player on the field.

Cheikhou Kouyate was named man of the match after completing 6 ball recoveries, while James Collins managed 7 as West Ham largely stopped Chelsea and then looked to spring forward in attack.

Chelsea had not conceded in their previous five games against West Ham, but were unable to continue that run on this occasion. “I’m very proud of my team and the whole club,” West Ham boss Slaven Bilic said afterwards. “It was brilliant to win against the champions at our home ground in front of our crowd. It was unbelievable. There’s nothing wrong with admitting we’re playing well and we deserved to win.”

2) Chelsea still lacking incision in attack

Chelsea’s misery continues. If there was any thought that they had turned the corner after victory over Aston Villa last week, they were straight back to square one at Upton Park.

No explanations were forthcoming post-match, with Jose Mourinho getting on the bus rather than speaking to the media. Mourinho had spent the second half in the stands after being sent off at half-time for his protests to referee Jon Moss following Nemanja Matic’s red card for a second bookable offence. Assistant first-team coach Silvino Louro was also sent from the touchline.

Even Bilic admitted Matic’s dismissal was harsh, but for all their possession Chelsea looked short of confidence and incision in attack, both before and after they went down to 10 men. Eden Hazard, retained in the line-up after featuring at Dynamo Kiev in midweek, created only 1 chance from the 50 passes he attempted and did not have a single shot on goal.

Diego Costa looked dangerous early on but shot woefully off target on one occasion and his threat receded as the game progressed. He won only 2 of 7 aerial duels, as Collins won the head to head.

Chelsea’s attacking play was often far too slow-paced. Matic didn’t give the ball away too often before his red card, but a third of his passes were to left-back Cesar Azpilicueta.

There simply was not enough of a cutting edge. The Blues drop to 15th place in the table and have now lost five of 10 league games – two more than they lost during the whole of last season.

3) West Ham targeted Zouma at right-back

Chelsea retained the same starting XI that drew 0-0 in Kiev in midweek, meaning Kurt Zouma began at right-back once more. But the Frenchman is not a natural full-back and West Ham did their best to target him.

It was particularly noticeable in the first half, when much of the Hammers’ attacking play went down their left side as they looked to deploy in-form Dimitri Payet as often as possible.

Payet’s crossing let him down a little on the day – he completed only 2 of 9 – but teams will continue to play on Zouma’s weaknesses as a full-back if he remains in that position.

Zouma was noticeably too narrow on one occasion as he left Lanzini in space to race clear, only for the Argentine to chip over the bar. The defender completed only 2 of 6 clearances and just 13 of 21 passes.

4) Carroll still has a key role to play

If Andy Carroll’s style of play was perfect for Sam Allardyce, the man who bought him from Liverpool, it does not entirely fit with Bilic’s greater emphasis on pace and nimble dribbling skills in his counter-attacking team.

Allardyce would probably love to take Carroll to Sunderland given half a chance, but the striker showed beyond any doubt against Chelsea that he could still have a big role to play at Upton Park.

Carroll is being used as an impact substitute right now and he certainly had the desired impact in this game, heading home the winner. The forward succeeded in pulling on to the smaller Azpilicueta at the back post, knowing his chances were much better than had he jumped against John Terry or Gary Cahill. Chelsea have now conceded six headed goals this season – more than any other Premier League club.

Carroll provides West Ham with a hugely useful Plan B, and that versatility will increase their chances of maintaining their lofty position in the table and challenging for the top six this season.

“He gives you options but not just long balls, he is a great player,” Bilic said. “His quality was never in doubt, we just wanted him to be fit and away from injuries for the long term. Now he’s in a good situation with that. West Ham, and possibly England, should have a great benefit.”

5) Fabregas readily sacrificed

Cesc Fabregas was subbed at half-time by Mourinho, as the Chelsea boss introduced John Obi Mikel to shore up his defensive midfield following Matic’s first-half dismissal. Fabregas had actually completed 32 passes in the first half, more than anyone else on the field. But on the whole things didn’t go his way. He had a goal incorrectly ruled out for offside and was booked for his reaction to Matic’s red card.

Like Hazard, he failed to create enough with the possession he had and only 10 of his 15 passes in the attacking third found their target. That Mourinho was prepared to sacrifice Fabregas so readily was another illustration of the slump in form he has suffered, and the fact that he is no longer the pivotal player he was.

