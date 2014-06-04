60-second dossier: Ivory Coast won't have a better chance to reach last 16

Finally, Ivory Coast have been handed a group they can get out of. In 2006 they were lumped with Argentina and the Netherlands; in 2010 it was Brazil and Portugal. Both times they finished third, but doing so here would be a travesty. It's not that they're expected to walk it – any one of Colombia, Greece, Japan or themselves could feasibly win the group – but it's by far their best chance yet to make a mark. They didn't lose any games in African qualifying, which is nice, and in Yaya Toure, Salomon Kalou and Gervinho (not to mention old Didier Drogba) they can clearly cause damage. But will they?