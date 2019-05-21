7 players Chelsea could sign if their transfer ban is delayed this summer

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Being a locally-born academy product is a bittersweet experience at Napoli. Insigne is well versed in both the pros and cons of such an existence; when things are going well he’s lavished with praise, but the forward tends to receive a disproportionate amount of flak whenever results aren’t what the fans expect them to be.

Carlo Ancelotti has said that he won’t stand in the 27-year-old’s way if he wants to seek pastures new this summer, although more recent supports have suggested that the Italy international may be inclined to stay put this summer anyway. But that could change: Insigne has reached double figures for goals in each of his last four seasons, and Maurizio Sarri would surely jump at the chance to be reunited with a player who excelled under his tutelage at the Stadio San Paolo. If the manager is still there beyond this summer, that is...

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and N’Golo Kante have provided seven league goals between them this term, which simply isn’t enough for a club of Chelsea’s size. Sarri – or whoever’s in charge at Stamford Bridge come the start of 2019/20 – must look to address that deficiency in the transfer market this summer, not least with Ruben Loftus-Cheek sidelined for months.

Milinkovic-Savic was hot property last summer, but his stock has fallen a little in his fourth season at Lazio. Five goals this term compares unfavourably to the 14 he managed last time out, but the 24-year-old remains a gifted player who combines physical and technical qualities like few other midfielders.

Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

With Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma already on the books, you could argue that the Blues don’t need to target a young central defender in this summer’s transfer market. Sarri doesn’t appear convinced by the Denmark international, though, while Zouma hasn’t pulled on a Chelsea shirt in a competitive fixture for almost two years.

Perhaps, then, the west Londoners will look to sign a new centre-half ahead of next season – and Tah should be among their leading targets. The 23-year-old’s combination of aggression and assuredness makes him one of the most highly-rated young defenders in world football, and he could be keen on a move despite Bayer Leverkusen qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Sarri has spoken of his intentions to land Gonzalo Higuain on a permanent deal, but the better option – provided Chelsea’s transfer ban is delayed – would surely be Jovic. The Serbian centre-forward has enjoyed a sensational season at Eintracht Frankfurt, netting 27 goals in all competitions – including two against the Blues – as Die Adler reached the Europa League semi-finals.

A deadly penalty-box operator with a fine first touch and the ability to evade opposition centre-backs with clever movement, it’s clear why Jovic – linked with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, among others – is a man in demand. Chelsea shouldn’t hesitate in adding their own name to the striker’s list of suitors.

Nicolas Pepe (Lille)

Christian Pulisic has already been acquired as an Eden Hazard replacement, but Chelsea should still pursue another winger this summer. Willian and Pedro are both the wrong side of 30, while Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future is uncertain after the youngster submitted a transfer request in January.

Pepe would represent an astute addition to the ranks, with the Ivory Coast international among Ligue 1’s top performers this campaign. The 23-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists from the flank in 2018/19, making him one of only two players (the other being PSG’s Angel Di Maria) to hit double figures in both categories. Lille's president has confirmed he will leave – the question now is where.

Youcef Atal (Nice)

It feels like Cesar Azpilicueta should be much older than 29, given that he seems to have been churning out consistent performances at Chelsea for decades. The Spaniard is one of the most reliable performers in the Premier League, but the Blues should still look to strengthen at right-back ahead of next season, with back-up Davide Zappacosta not of the sufficient standard for a club which aspires to challenge for the biggest prizes.

The attack-minded Atal is reportedly on Chelsea’s radar after a tremendous season in which he has scored six goals in 28 Ligue 1 outings. The Algerian can play at full-back or higher up the flank and has shown himself to be a dynamic dribbler when pushing forward to join the attack.

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP)

Fernandes would also solve the problem of Chelsea’s lack of goals from midfield, having found netted an extraordinary 28 goals in all competitions this term. The Portugal international plays as one of the outside midfielders in Sporting’s 4-3-3 formation, and would in theory be the perfect fit for a No.8 role in Sarri’s system.

Fernandes is a creator as well as a converter of chances, having also provided 12 league assists in 2018/19. With both Manchester clubs supposedly interested, Chelsea should move fast to secure the 24-year-old’s signature.

Then read...

NOSTALGIA FourFourTwo’s 20 favourite cult clubs of all time: is yours in there?

QUIZ! Can you name the 71 players with at least 40 Premier League assists?

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!

New features you'd love on FourFourTwo.com