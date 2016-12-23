9 Ligue 1 players who could be Premier League-bound – and who they'd suit

1. Jean-Kevin Augustin (PSG)

Augustin went on to become his country's star man and top scorer when they won the European Under-19 Championship in July

PSG have regularly insisted there's room in their first team for academy graduates, but Augustin must wonder what more he needs to do to ger his chance. A member of the U19 team that reached the UEFA Youth League final last season (where they lost to Chelsea), Augustin went on to become his country's star man and top scorer when they won the European Under-19 Championship in July.

Despite that, PSG went out and bought Jese as Edinson Cavani's understudy in the summer; as a result, Augustin has just 189 minutes of Ligue 1 action to his name this season and is surely now questioning how much of a future he has at the Parc des Princes.

Would suit:Leicester, West Ham, Everton

2. Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco)

Athletic, powerful and calm on the ball, Bakayoko has excelled as part of Leonardo Jardim's exciting outfit this term

Chelsea have been linked with a January move for Monaco star Bakayoko, which is no surprise given how well he's played in 2016/17. The defensive midfielder was always likely to be a bargain at just €8m – the Frenchman joined from Rennes in 2014 – and could now move on for up to four times that fee in January.

Athletic, powerful and calm on the ball, Bakayoko has excelled as part of Leonardo Jardim's exciting outfit this term. He'll need to add more intensity to his game if he crosses the Channel next month, but the 22-year-old has the attributes to become a complete midfielder.

Would suit:Chelsea, Manchester City

3. Benoit Costil (Rennes)

Costil was France's third-choice goalkeeper behind Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda at Euro 2016

Rennes' No.1 is out of contract at the end of the season, and while he's insisted that he won't leave in January, that could change if his club receive a sizeable bid from the Premier League. Costil was France's third-choice goalkeeper behind Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda at Euro 2016 and has been one of Ligue 1's most consistent custodians in recent years. At 29 he's both experienced and young enough to still have plenty of action left in him.

Would suit: Everton

4. Lois Diony (Dijon)

Although the 24-year-old can still be erratic in the final third, he possesses the raw materials to be moulded into an all-round centre-forward

One of the surprises of the Ligue 1 season so far, Dijon striker Diony is a quick and powerful frontman who's thriving in a struggling side. Rejected by a couple of top French clubs as a youngster, he's matured in the last few years and is now bristiling with confidence as well as strength and energy. Although the 24-year-old can still be erratic in the final third, he possesses the raw materials to be moulded into an all-round centre-forward.

Would suit:Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Watford

5. Issa Diop (Toulouse)

The teenager is strong in the air, a threat from set-pieces and far better on the ball than many give him credit for

Like PSG's Augustin, Diop was a member of the France U19 side crowned European champions last summer. A tall, powerful centre-back, the teenager is strong in the air, a threat from set-pieces and far better on the ball than many give him credit for. He still makes the odd mistake, but it's testament to his ability that he's recently progressed to the French U21s. A word of warning to potential suitors, though: Toulouse president Olivier Sadran drives a notoriously hard bargain, so be prepared to dig deep into your club’s reserve funds.

Would suit:Southampton, Everton, Stoke

6. Rachid Ghezzal (Lyon)

Best employed as an inverted winger on the right flank, the left-footed Ghezzal has Champions League experience

With his contract set to expire in six months' time, Ghezzal will be a wanted man when the market reopens for business at the end of next week. The Algeria international was one of Ligue 1’s brightest attackers during the second half of last season, and although his form tailed off he'd still represent a solid addition for a number of Premier League clubs. Best employed as an inverted winger on the right flank, the left-footed Ghezzal has Champions League experience and, at 24, his prime years ahead of him.

Would suit: West Ham, Everton

7. Thomas Lemar (Monaco)

Pep Guardiola is a long-term admirer and may be tempted to submit a bid next month

Lemar has played a key role in Monaco’s emergence as Europe’s most exciting attacking unit this year. Feted as a youngster at Caen for his formidable winning mentality, he’s blossomed on the left wing in the principality club's 4-4-2 formation and won his first France cap in a friendly against Ivory Coast in November.

An intelligent player who's productive in the final third (six goals and four assists in 13 starts this season), the 21-year-old will probably end up as a No.10. Pep Guardiola is a long-term admirer and may be tempted to submit a bid next month.

Would suit: Manchester City, Arsenal

8. Cheikh Ndoye (Angers)

Ndoye has netted 32 times in the last three-and-a-half campaigns and would be an astute acquisition for any sides who rely on long balls into the box

Ndoye has been less effective this season than he was in 2015/16, but that at least means he'll be more affordable in the winter window. The muscular midfielder was the rock upon which promoted Angers were built last term, with his trademark runs into the penalty area making him a thrilling player to watch.

Ndoye has netted 32 times in 122 league games in the last three-and-a-half campaigns and would be an astute acquisition for any sides who rely on long balls into the penalty area. An asking price of €15 million was bandied about last summer, but Angers would probably sell for half that.

Would suit:West Brom, Watford, Sunderland, Burnley

9. Paul-Georges Ntep (Rennes)

The frustrating but brilliant Ntep will be a free agent in June and could therefore leave Rennes for a bargain price in January. The player says he'd rather extend his contract to ensure les Rouges et Noirs secure a large fee for him, but that's somewhat at odds with his desire to a secure a Premier League move.

Inconsistent and occasionally too individualistic, Ntep has a propensity to wind up team-mates and opponents alike, but on his day he's a truly dazzling winger who combines blistering pace and terrific crossing ability with a an excellent product (as 17 goals and 15 assists in 60 Ligue 1 appearances attest). A gamble, but a thrilling one.

Would suit: Everton, West Ham, Leicester

