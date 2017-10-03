A German amateur team is to have a porn star's website as their shirt sponsor
German amateur club SV Oberwurzbach have announced a porn star's personal website will be their latest strip sponsor.
This season, the Saarland A-League side will have Lena Nitro's website emblazoned across their bright red shirt to make for a bold publicity stunt.
IN OTHER NEWS...
Oberwurzbach's sporting director Torsten Neltz thinks the sponsorship opportunity is a great idea.
He told Bild: "On our final tour, our coach Erik Baus, captain Jens Ebersold and I were together and talked about the new season. We thought we could put together a totally crazy idea, we wanted to do something crazy.
"Then we said: 'We need a really hot shirt sponsor, in the truest sense of the word...'"
Nelz wrote to the the adult actress, and Nitro's management keenly replied two days later.
"The idea is exciting and super," they said. Nelz also insisted that those who visited the website needed a subscription to access any adult content.
Nevertheless, we can't imagine children's shirts being a strong seller.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.