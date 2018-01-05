A player in Saudi Arabia has got into trouble... for dabbing

The Al Nojoom player was caught doing the pose on camera towards the substitutes' bench during their King's Cup clash against Al Wahda on January 3.

The match commentator can be heard tutting and then saying "No, no, no", which seems to have been in reaction to the dab.

Dabbing has been banned in Saudi Arabia because the authorities believe it has links to drug use.

Last year, according to the BBC, a singer in Saudi Arabia was arrested after a video leaked of him dabbing on stage. It is not yet known what action will be taken over the incident.

Here's hoping Paul Pogba hasn't booked himself a getaway there any time soon...

