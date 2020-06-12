Calcio's back! The Allianz Stadium plays host to Juventus vs AC Milan tonight in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg.

Italian football returns for the first time since March on Friday night, jumping right back in to the action with the latter stages of the Coppa Italia, and one of Italy's most famous fixtures.

Il derby dei Campioni features, as the name suggests, the teams with the most league titles in Italy, as the Old Lady takes on il Rossoneri for a place in the final on June 17.

The score stands at 1-1 from the first leg, and while away goals will count, fitness concerns from the coronavirus lay-off mean there will be no extra time if the sides are level – so a 1-1 draw tonight will take us straight to penalties.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT, with the game being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are:

Use a VPN to watch a Coppa Italia live stream from outside your country

If you’re abroad for the game, your domestic on-demand services won’t work because the broadcaster knows your location based on your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to resort to illegal streams which buffer every five seconds.

Don’t worry, though. All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to circumvent such annoyances, assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course. A VPN creates a private connection between whatever device you’re using and the internet, meaning your suppliers’ service can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Coppa Italia live stream in the UK

The Coppa Italia is broadcast on BT Sport. You can now get BT's sports channels for £25 a month, contract-free.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

If you want to watch the Coppa Italia in the US, you can tune into ESPN. You can buy subscriptions to the service for $4.99 a month.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

In Canada, the Coppa Italia is on FloSports. Plans start at $12.50 a month.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Setanta Sports has the rights for the Coppa Italia in a number of European and Asian countries, including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan and Lithuania.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

You can watch matches live with StarHub, which costs $29.90 per month with a 24-month contract.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

In Nordic countries - Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden - the Coppa Italia is broadcast on NENT.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

