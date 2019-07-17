Adidas football boots: 6 pairs you'll want to be seen in this season

The football season is nearly upon us, and that means one thing: new boots.

We all hate pre-season training, but it does at least give us an excuse to treat ourselves to a new pair of wheels – and these beauties from Adidas are a fine place to start.

But with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult weighing up the right pair to suit your game. Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you and selected the best Adidas boots on the market right now – with the best prices to match. Now you can concentrate on putting in the hard yards to make a flying start to the campaign...

OTHER GUIDES

The best Nike football boots you can buy this summer

The best kids' football boots you can get right now

Adidas Nemeziz 2019

If your game is about throwing stepovers and giving defenders twisted blood, then the Nemeziz 19 might just be the boot for you.

Adidas have made this pair specifically for multi-directional, creative players who twist and turn for 90 minutes. The use of adaptive tension tape allows the boot to bend when you to change direction at speed, while the tapered V-fit will keep the boot wrapped around your ankles as you terrorise the opposition. Defenders, don’t say we didn’t warn you...

Available from Pro:Direct Soccer for £230

Adidas Predator 19.1

There are very few pairs of boots that stand the test of time, but the Adidas Predator is one of them. The latest instalment of the brand’s most iconic design comes in a striking silver and black colour, meaning you’ll stand out on the pitch even if your performances don’t.

But there's more to them than just good looks. The laceless design creates a wider area to strike through the ball, and a textured coating on the front will allow you to fizz passes and whip in crosses with precision.

Available from Lovel Soccer for £135

Adidas Copa 19+

Some of us like to go quietly about our business on the pitch, breaking up play and intercepting those loose balls. Adidas’s new and improved Copa boot is perfect for the silent destroyer, with an understated black outer and silver sole.

They may well be subtle in appearance, but there's nothing traditional about the laceless design, which creates a snug fit to give you a better feel for the ball whether you’re winning a 50-50 or pinging a 30-yard missile into the top corner.

Available from Lovel Soccer for £120

Adidas X 19.1

It’s not all about appearance when it comes to football boots, but there's something unquestionably seductive about Adidas’s upgrade of their ‘X’ boot. The shimmering silver and red design gives them a moon-like glow, while the speed mesh exterior has a sleek smoothness compared to the previous version.

They’re also super light, making them perfect for wingers, strikers, fleet of foot full-backs or anyone else who just fancies looking the part on the pitch.

Available from Lovell Soccer for £135

Adidas Messi Nemeziz 19.1

You probably don’t play like Messi, but you can at least wear the same boots as him. If we’re being honest, the world’s best player doesn’t often wear the prettiest of footwear, but this time Adidas have kitted their main man out a treat.

The white outer is complemented with red stripes and a blue soleplate, while a stretchy upper will mould to the shape of your foot, resulting in a glove-like fit and a better feel for the ball.

Available from Adidas for £179.95

Copa Mundial

For some of us, it can be hard to trade in a classic pair of boots for a new model, but the good news is that you don’t have to. Decades after their original release, the original Copa Mundials are still going strong.

With their legendary kangaroo leather upper and dual density outsole, you won’t have to worry about buying a new pair midway through the season or even at the end of next term. And at just under £90, they come in at nearly a third of the price of some newer releases.

Available from Decathlon for £89.99

NOW READ

The best pairs of black trainers you can buy right now

The 5 best pairs of adidas trainers you can buy right now

11 great retro football shirts you need in your life this summer

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com