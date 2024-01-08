Morocco AFCON 2023 squad: Walid Regragui's full team

The Morocco team line up ahead of their World Cup semi-final against France

The Morocco AFCON 2023 squad has been announced ahead of the tournament kicking off.

In December 2022, Morocco became the first African country to reach the last four of a World Cup. It was a momentous achievement for a side many predicted to exit at the group stage.

Their preparations for the tournament had been disrupted by the decision to change manager in August, with Walid Regragui brought in amid concerns about the way his predecessor had alienated some of the squad's best players.

It proved to be a masterstroke as team spirit, defensive solidity and quality in key areas took Morocco much further than anyone expected. Up until their eventual defeat by France, they had conceded just one goal in five games.

The Atlas Lions continued their impressive form in 2023, which started with a 2-1 win over Brazil. They lost once last year and are currently ranked as the 13th best national team in the world by FIFA. After thriving as underdogs, they now face increased expectations as the favourites to win AFCON. Morocco were last named champions of Africa 48 years ago and have only reached one final since then.

As they target success, key members of the World Cup squad, such as Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat and Hakim Ziyech, will be heavily relied upon again.

Morocco AFCON 2023 squad

Morocco AFCON 2023 squad: The final 27-man team

GK: Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal)

GK: Munir El Kajoui (Al-Wehda)

GK: El Mehdi Benabid (AS FAR)

DF: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

DF: Mohamed Chibi (Pyramids)

DF: Abdelkabir Abqar (Deportivo Alaves)

DF: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United)

DF: Romain Saïss (Al-Shabab)

DF: Yunis Abdelhamid (Stade de Reims)

DF: Chadi Riad (Real Betis)

DF: Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)

DF: Yahya Attiat Allah (Wydad)

MF: Selim Amallah (Valencia)

MF: Amir Richardson (Stade de Reims)

MF: Oussama El Azzouzi (Bologna FC)

MF: Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United)

MF: Azzedine Ounahi (Marseille)

MF: Bilal El Khannouss (Genk)

FW: Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray)

FW: Ismail Saibari (PSV Eindhoven)

FW: Amine Adli (Bayer Leverkusen)

FW: Ayoub El Kaabi (Olympiacos)

FW: Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla)

FW: Tarik Tissoudali (Gent)

FW: Amine Harit (Marseille)

FW: Abde Ezzalzouli (Real Betis)

FW: Sofiane Boufal (Al-Rayyan)

Morocco manager

Walid Regragui was parachuted in at late notice ahead of the 2022 World Cup following the dismissal of Vahid Halihodzic. Despite some criticism of his appointment, the former Moroccan international led his country on a remarkable run to the semi-finals, seeing off Spain and Portugal along the way.

Morocco star player

Achraf Hakimi has everything a modern full-back needs. Quick, committed, comfortable on the ball and a serious threat going forward, he's one of the world's best defenders. A product of the Real Madrid youth academy, he has since impressed for Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and current club PSG.

How many players are Morocco allowed to take to AFCON 2023?

Managers are allowed to call up f 27 players for this tournament. The last AFCON saw 28-man squads used to allow teams to deal with any COVID-19 cases. Prior to that, 23-man squads had been the norm.