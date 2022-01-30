AFCON: Why isn't Hakim Ziyech playing for Morocco?

Hakim Ziyech isn't playing for Morocco at AFCON.

The Chelsea forward was a surprise omission from the nation's squad – but was a boost for the Blues as they looked to compete in four competitions during January without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, away for international duty with Senegal.

So why's he not been picked? He “refused to work” for the team, according to manager Vahid Halihodzic.

“For me, the national team is above everything,” Halihodzic said. “Nobody can hold it hostage. He refused to play a game, admittedly a friendly, on the pretext that he was injured. But the medical staff made several examinations and said he could play. He then refused to warm up in the second half because he didn’t want to be a substitute.

“For me, that type of behaviour is unacceptable. You can’t cheat at the national team. You are 100 per cent there, or you are not. I won’t tolerate it.”

After a Carabao cup game with Tottenham, however, Ziyech had his say and was extremely blunt about the situation.

“I’m doing my job and trying to perform as best I can,” the playmaker said. “As for all the other stuff, it’s not important. At this point, I don’t care to be honest.”

Ziyech fought to be a Morocco player, too. He had the option to play for the Netherlands but turned them down for the African nation, instead.

Chelsea must be glad that he stayed – he scored a stunner against Tottenham in the league during January.

