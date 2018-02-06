Al Dhafra defender scores sensational 20-yard own goal

There's a special category of own goal which is so calamitous that they can never be forgotten: think Jamie Pollock or Geoffrey Kondogbia (plus all the other beauties here).

Now Al Dhafra defender Yaser Al Juneibi has taken his place in that illustrious little group, after lacing past his own goalkeeper from fully 20 yards over the weekend.

It was the opening goal in a 3-1 defeat for Al Dhafra, who sit bottom of the 12-team Arabian Gulf League. And is it any wonder?

Absolutely splendid.

