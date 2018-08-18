Alonso strikes late as Chelsea beat Arsenal in five-goal thriller

Arsenal's defensive frailities on show in Chelsea defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery's baptism of fire continued with a 3-2 loss to Chelsea in Saturday's late kick-off. The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City at the Emirates last time out, and their wait for a first point of the new era continues after Marcos Alonso converted a late winner at Stamford Bridge.

Maurizio Sarri's side stormed into a 2-0 lead in the first half through Pedro Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata, but Arsenal hit back via goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi to level the scores before the break. Chelsea were by far the superior team in the second period, though, and they deservedly grabbed an 81st-minute winner after the superb Eden Hazard teed up Alonso.

Kane scores in August as Tottenham beat Fulham

Harry Kane scored his first ever Premier League goal in August at the 15th attempt, as Tottenham ran out 3-1 winners against Fulham at Wembley. The Cottagers started slowly and deservedly went in at the break 1-0 behind after Lucas Moura's brilliant opener, but they came on strong after the interval and found an equaliser through Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side had chances to take the lead in this London derby, but it was Kieran Trippier who grabbed the all-important third goal with a fine free-kick. Kane then rounded off the scoring in the 77th minute, finishing coolly after collecting Erik Lamela's pass.

Leicester deal Wolves a harsh lesson

After a creditable 2-2 draw with Everton on the opening weekend, Wolves arrived at the King Power Stadium looking for their first victory of the season. Nuno's side performed well for much of this game and could easily have scored twice early on, but a failure to take their chances came back to haunt the visitors.

A Matt Doherty own goal put the Foxes in front in the 29th minute, before James Maddison doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. Wolves twice came from behind to pick up a point against Everton, but they were unable to mount a second-half turnaround here, despite Jamie Vardy's red card shortly after the hour mark.

Penalty king Etheridge denies Newcastle a win

Cardiff earned their first Premier League point since 2014 with a 0-0 draw at home to Newcastle, who missed a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time.

Neither team was able to create many clear-cut opportunities in what was a rather dull encounter, but Rafael Benitez's side - who were reduced to 10 men when Isaac Hayden was sent off in the 66th minute - were handed a golden opportunity to pick up all three points when Sean Morrison handled in the area. But Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, who denied Bournemouth's Callum Wilson from the spot last weekend, dived to his left to keep Kenedy's tame effort out.

Bournemouth stun West Ham with second-half fightback

Bournemouth made it six points from six with a come-from-behind victory over West Ham at the London Stadium. The Hammers broke the deadlock in the first half, Marko Arnautovic converting from the penalty spot after Nathan Ake brought down Javier Hernandez, but a quick-fire double from Callum Wilson and Steve Cook turned the game on its head after the break.

The Cherries have now won their first two games of the season for the first time since winning promotion to the Premier League in 2015; last term, it took them until 21 October to record their second victory of the campaign.

Richarlison on target in Everton win

Marco Silva maintained his unbeaten start as Everton manager with a 2-1 triumph over Southampton. Richarlison scored both of the Toffees' goals in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Wolves, and the Brazilian was again on target to double the hosts' lead after Theo Walcott had grabbed the opener from a well-worked free-kick routine.

Some sloppy defending allowed Southampton a route back into the match as Danny Ings halved the deficit in the 54th minute, but Everton were ultimately good value for all three points.

Results in full

Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Everton 2-1 Southampton

Leicester 2-0 Wolves

Tottenham 3-1 Fulham

West Ham 1-2 Bournemouth