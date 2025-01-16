Arsenal are preparing game-changing move for Bukayo Saka: here's what it means

Bukayo Saka is the Arsenal poster boy. He might just be the most valuable player to any club in the Premier League.

The Gunners' stuttering performances since his injury prove as such, at least. Saka had contributed 22 goals and assists in his 23 games before injury against Crystal Palace in December but even that doesn't tell the full story. It doesn't tell the story of how he hugs the touchline positionally, of the sheer donkey work he gets through defensively.

The 23-year-old is ranked at no.13 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now – and arguably every attacker above him has their team structured around them. Saka, meanwhile, has no such luxury. Martin Odegaard is the heartbeat of the Arsenal team: tactically and technically, Saka might be the most efficient, brilliant and beloved cog in world football… but a cog nonetheless.

Arsenal could be about to revolutionise their game around Bukayo Saka – just as Chelsea did around Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer has flourished this season with more room to express himself (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Palmer had a similar role in Chelsea's team last season, drawing direct comparisons between the two England internationals. When Enzo Maresca arrived, however, he freed Palmer from the flanks, making him a No.10 in his system: the former Manchester City star has flourished as a result.

Saka is often pigeon-holed as a runner but his defining trait isn't his pace: it's his brain. His decision-making is otherworldly. He seems capable of downloading new patches to his game, as he develops from a wiry left-back to one of the best right-wingers in the world, controlling games alongside Odegaard.

Saka has a midfielder's brain (Image credit: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

With this in mind, reports from RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins linking Arsenal with Bryan Mbeumo are even more intriguing that originally meet the eye.

Sure, the Brentford man is a stylistic parallel to provide cover for Saka during his lay-off. He can play as both as false nine or alongside Kai Havertz up front. As a left-footed attacker, devastating in transition, he could perhaps be the width-holder that Mikel Arteta sorely lacks on the left.

Simply signing a backup for Saka would be groundbreaking enough to seriously elevate his game. Just getting adequate rest, without Arteta needing his talismanic wide-man every single minute could be the catalyst that stops Saka's burnout. Right now, he plays like a man pacing himself for a marathon: imagine if he could really go full-throttle.

Or, Mbeumo could be coming for his role – but not his throne.

Bryan Mbeumo could free Saka up for a more expressive role in Arsenal's team

Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring against Ipswich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbeumo offers transitional threat, he can play as a touchline winger and offer some of the creativity that Saka does from that righthand berth. Having a true competitor to the England man in that position, could enable Arteta to move Saka to a more expressive role.

The left-wing remains somewhat of a problem position at the Emirates Stadium – but spreading the two best passers of the team in Saka and Odegaard to opposite sides of the pitch might be an ingenious solution that unlocks a new dimension to this team. As a left-footer, Saka can provide set-piece-esque delivery if he chooses to beat a right-back on the outside.

But equally, he could move inside as a playmaker. It's easy to imagine a box midfield, with Saka and Odegaard as the dictators behind Havertz, with Declan Rice and an inverted full-back behind. That is, assuming, that there's still a place for Odegaard.

The captain is as undroppable as it gets for Arteta but with the potential arrival of Martin Zubimendi, that's one more tempo-controller in the centre of the park able to do what the Norwegian does. Do Arsenal do the unthinkable and choose between Odegaard and Saka?

They're nice options to have when you're looking at an injury-ravaged squad. The potential of Mbeumo arriving can only be a positive thing for Saka, however: despite the fact they operate in the same zones.