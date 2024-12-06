Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City report: Martin Zubimendi January transfer decision revealed, following major U-turn

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are all on alert, following potential Martin Zubimendi revelations.

The Basque midfielder is a target for all three clubs, rejecting a move to Anfield over the summer to become Arne Slot's first signing. The Euro 2024 winner remained at Real Sociedad, showing loyalty to the La Liga giants while team-mate Mikel Merino moved to Arsenal.

The Gunners themselves have been in for Zubimendi, too, with the player rejecting them earlier this year.

Martin Zubimendi has made u-turn amid Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City interest

Manchester City want Zubimendi, too (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Along with Liverpool and Arsenal, Manchester City are said to be interested in Zubimendi.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has written this week that, “Manchester City could go for him in January to help cover the loss of Rodri, but if an exit is to materialise, it is anticipated that would more likely occur at the end of the season”.

Arne Slot is a big admirer of Zubimendi (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Despite Ornstein revealing that ”multiple well-placed sources” say the 25-year-old is now open to a move, however, TBR have exclusively dropped the bombshell that Zubimendi will remain in San Sebastian until the end of the season and won't be available to replace Rodri midseason.

This means that City would face more competition for the signing. Slot could well go back in for the player, as a long-term No.6 in his side.

Arsenal may yet re-enter the race, too. Jorginho and Thomas Partey will be out of contract in 2025, while their pursuit of La Real's sporting director Roberto Olabe could sway the balance in their favour.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Ornstein is the most renowned voice in the industry and his word should be taken seriously. There may well be a three-way battle for Zubimendi ahead – potentially more, if Real Madrid or Barcelona get involved.

Arsenal may well swoop for long-term target Zubimendi (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Real Sociedad will be powerless to receive an inflated fee for the star because the star has a release clause. The only battle will be over salary and selling a project to the player, with the club who signs Zubimendi to pay a fee of €51 million, regardless of where he goes – unless he signs a new deal between now and June 1.

Zubimendi is valued at €60m by Transfermarkt.