Arsenal star Kai Havertz's future is clear, following recent substitute appearances

Arsenal started Kai Havertz in the same position for five of the first seven Premier League games of the season – and yet his role within the squad has already changed.

A controversial buy for some, Havertz was snared from Chelsea for £60 million out of the blue. The plan was unclear from the start, however: was he a direct replacement for Bundesliga-bound Granit Xhaka? Was he the physical striker that Arteta seems to crave? Perhaps a stylistically similar backup to Bukayo Saka, as a left-footed, technically secure outlet on the right wing?

Well, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has tried out a few things with Havertz – and it's obvious where he's best now…

Kai Havertz started his Arsenal career as a left-sided central midfielder

How Arsenal lined up for their first league fixture of the season against Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Future)

In a preseason defeat to Manchester United, Arteta urged patience from fans watching Kai Havertz in midfield.

"When they play 55 times together, it will be better, it will flow better," he said of his midfield, consisting of Havertz, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, as per the official Arsenal site. "They will understand each other better and we will be more dominant."

Sure enough, Havertz started the season from a left-sided midfield role – and there are plenty of reasons to suggest he could have played that role.

Kai Havertz begun the season in a totally different role to now (Image credit: Getty Images)

Havertz's late darts into the box are a key component of his game – and it's fair to assume that he would be better at that side of the game than the outgoing Xhaka. As a good presser, he could well lead the Gunners out of possession with the striker in that system, in the 4-4-2 shape that Arteta favours.

Behind the former Chelsea man, Oleksandr Zinchenko inverts from left-back, while Rice favoured a left-sided central midfield position at West Ham United. That's plenty of cover to allow for Havertz to roam freely and attack the box with fewer responsibilities without possession.

Equally, Havertz's left foot gives him another advantage in that position. Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing likes to cut inside on his right foot from the touchline – and when that happens, an overlapper is needed on that flank. Ben White does it for Bukayo Saka on the opposite side but with Zinchenko more central in possession, Havertz can provide that thrust out wide to keep the Gunners balanced.

Now it's clear that Havertz belongs as something totally different

Arteta's 'pressure valve' side: How the Gunners looked when Havertz came on against Sevilla (Image credit: Future)

Kai Havertz changed the Manchester City game, coming on as a second-half substitute to win the ball aerially in the attacking third – helping his side to get the winner in the final 10 minutes. Likewise, his presence against Chelsea was a similar shot in the arm to a side that had been crowded out centrally all game to great effect.

Last night against Sevilla, Arteta once again turned to the 6ft 4 pressure valve, taking off captain Martin Odegaard. Havertz seems more natural on the right of that midfield – where Saka wants to receive the ball to feet and the German isn't bumping into Martinelli on that side – but his height and presence still allows Arsenal to play a 4-4-2 off the ball, with Havertz offering height and holdup when David Raya plays long.

The 24-year-old's best moments in an Arsenal shirt have actually come as the most advanced man on the pitch – despite protestations throughout his Chelsea career that he was better suited to being a No.10. The north Londoners are said to be looking at another physical striker, but despite criticism over Havertz's finishing and efficacy in front of goal, he has proved himself capable of winning aerial duels up top and being able to play team-mates around him in.

Havertz has been brought on recently to win the ball aerially and relieve pressure (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It's perhaps too simplistic to suggest that Havertz is simply destined for one particular role or position in the team. He's not going to spend his whole Gunners career as a super sub to win long balls in the final 10 minutes, nor is he suddenly a right-sided target man who will force Odegaard out of the team.

But as he's settled into his new club, it's fair to suggest that Arteta has learned a little about the dynamics of his forwards. What intrigued many about Havertz at Bayer Leverkusen was that he had all the technical close control of a 5ft 9 midfielder… only he'd had a growth spurt and could dominate like a striker.

Those traits are still there to be exploited. But it's safe to say he's not the Granit Xhaka replacement that perhaps some expected: he could even be the physical striker that Arsenal are after.

