5 strikers Arsenal could sign in January to help them win the Premier League

Arsenal are by no means struggling when it comes to striking options, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nkeitah both very capable players at Mikel Arteta's disposal.

Despite that, neither are prolific. After nine games this term, the pair have contributed just three goals between them without any assists. While they carry out Arteta's instructions to a tee, their inability to find the back of the net could prove Arsenal's downfall in the Premier League title race again.

Both are fine options and provide very good squad depth, but if Arsenal are truly serious about competing for the Premier League title, then a new striker is needed in January. With that in mind, FourFourTwo discuss the five strikers the Gunners could sign in the upcoming transfer window to help them topple Manchester City (and Liverpool and Tottenham).

5 strikers Arsenal could sign in January

1. Ollie Watkins

Watkins has been on fire under Emery (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unai Emery has transformed a previously ailing Aston Villa squad since arriving at the club a year ago, and Ollie Watkins is perhaps the biggest beneficiary of his arrival. The Englishman has become a prolific goalscorer under Emery, which has seen him regain his place in the England squad and make some of Europe's top clubs sit up and take notice.

Though he only signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa a few weeks ago, Watkins is a boyhood Arsenal fan and has been linked with the Gunners in recent months. His five goals and five assists at the start of the 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League certainly won't harm his chances of potentially earning a big-money move, but he could cost north of £60m - at least.

2. Ivan Toney

Toney reportedly wants to leave Brentford as soon as possible (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Ivan Toney isn't able to play in a competitive professional match until January 17, 2024, plenty of clubs are still clamouring for his signature after he bagged 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season.

Currently serving an eight-month ban from football due to betting offences, Toney is expected to come straight back into the Premier League with a point to prove - and Arsenal are among the interested sides looking to take advantage of that.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has even stated that Brentford have placed a £65m price tag on Toney, too, which is considerably cheaper than the £80m-plus figures quoted in the summer window. With his contract expiring in the summer of 2025, Brentford could look to cash in on him now rather than risk losing him for free.

Toney certainly fits Arsenal's style of play, with his physicality coupling well with strong technical ability. Most importantly of all, though, is he adds goals that Arsenal have lacked from their strikers this term.

3. Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy is lighting up the scoring charts in Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

To be leading Harry Kane in any top scorers chart is an impressive feat, but to be doing leading the Bayern Munich striker by five goals after just eight Bundesliga games is quite simply unbelievable.

For Serhou Guirassy, however, that's just reality. The Stuttgart marksman has already bagged 14 times in Germany's top division this term, and he's helping his side challenge at the sharp end of the table right now. While the 27-year-old hasn't always been as prolific as this during his career, Arsenal could take a risk on Guirassy and sign him in January.

With a release clause of just £15m, as per Fabrizio Romano, there's certainly no reason why the Gunners shouldn't be looking to bring the Guinea striker to the Emirates Stadium.

4. Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal could return for Vlahovic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years ago, Arsenal tried and failed to sign Vlahovic, with the Serbian striker opting to stay in Serie A and move to Juventus. Arsenal remained interested in the summer when it seemed like the Old Lady were willing to let Vlahovic leave, but no deal came to fruition.

And while he has started the 2023/24 season strongly, with four goals in seven games in Serie A, a move away from Turin certainly isn't off the table. Arsenal want a new striker and Vlahovic could welcome a change of environment to reignite his career. At 23-years-old, he also fits perfectly into Mikel Arteta's profile of young, hungry signings as well.

However, he still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his Juve contract, and they're demanding a fee of at least £70m to sell Vlahovic in January - a significant outlay for someone who has struggled for consistency recently.

5. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen could become available in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, when it comes to Europe's elite sides searching for a new striker, Victor Osimhen's name inevitably crops up. However, after being at the centre of a bizarre controversy last month - when Napoli’s TikTok account published videos seemingly mocking him, resulting in threats of legal action against the club from the striker’s agent - a move seems more likely than ever for the prolific striker.

After recording a tally of 26 goals in Serie A last season, Osimhen has continued with 6 strikes already this term. Napoli are struggling somewhat, though, and contract talks with the club seem to have broken down as well. The 24-year-old has a deal in Naples until June 2025, but owner Aurelio De Laurentiis’ suggested an impasse in negotiations has been reached.

"I have never not been calm when it comes to Osimhen, but there are two sides with these things,” De Laurentiis said at a media conference.

“I remain the same; if his mood has changed, then there’s not much I can do about that. If things change after a handshake, that is disappointing, we take it into account, but life goes on.

“We have a great relationship with him, his contract runs to 2025, so there is time.”

