Arsenal v Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal v Bournemouth live stream and match preview

Arsenal v Bournemouth isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US.

Arsenal’s title bid continues with the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday as the Gunners look to extend their lead at the top of the standings.

The Gunners took full advantage of their game in hand over rivals Manchester City in midweek, thrashing Everton 4-0 to go five points clear at the Premier League summit.

Mikel Arteta’s men have now won three games in a row since a defeat to City that threatened to derail their season.

Bournemouth are battling at the other end of the table and go into the weekend in second-bottom following a 4-1 defeat to City last time out.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny remain in the treatment room for Arsenal, while knocks to Jorginho and Eddie Nketiah have put their involvement in doubt.

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has to contend with a lengthy list of absentees: David Brooks, Matias Vina, Junior Stanislas, Marcus Tavernier, Ilysa Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly and Lewis Cook are out.

Form

Arsenal: WWWLD

Bournemouth: LWDLD

Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for Arsenal v Bournemouth.

Stadium

Arsenal v Bournemouth will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal v Bournemouth kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.