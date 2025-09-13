How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time, preview

Watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest to see how new manager Ange Postecoglou fares against Mikel Arteta's side. The Gunners will be bidding to bounce back after suffering a narrow defeat against Liverpool last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo's time at The City Ground was brought to an end during the international break, with cracks beginning to show in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

In comes Postecoglou to work with his fellow countryman, in his first job since leaving Tottenham Hotspur during the summer. Ange, of course, led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years after beating Manchester United to win last season's UEFA Europa League.

Arteta and his side were arguably the better team against Liverpool last time out, but Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick chalked up the Gunners' first defeat of the new campaign, something they will want to etch from their memory come 12:30 on Saturday.

Read on for all the details on live streams and TV coverage so you can watch Arsenal vs Forest online from anywhere today.

Watch Arsenal vs Forest in the UK

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest is set to be shown live and in full on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ this weekend.

Kick-off is at 12:30 pm, with coverage set to begin at 11:00 am.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Arsenal vs Forest in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, which is available to watch online via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Arsenal vs Forest in Australia

Fans down under can watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Forest for free?

You can watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest for free in Azerbaijan, where public broadcaster Idman TV is showing the game on TV and on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

One way you could technically watch for free is to take out a seven-day free trial with Fubo, where you can live stream USA Network.

Watch Arsenal vs Forest from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

Our brainy colleagues across the office at Tom's Guide review all VPN providers, and NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE "NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost," say TechRadar, who can't fault its running speeds, unblocking capabilities, or security features. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee on top of a knockdown price on two-year plans.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Match preview

Arsenal's summer window couldn't have gone any better, and heading into their last Premier League outing at Anfield, confidence was seemingly high.

The Gunners know they will have to be inch-perfect if they want to topple Arne Slot's side this season, and their hopes of a perfect start to the new campaign were dashed as Szoboszlai lashed in a wonderful winner on Merseyside.

Bouncing back will be the aim of the game, but they must do it without the likes of William Saliba (ankle), Gabriel Jesus (ACL), Kai Havertz (knee), and Bukayo Saka (hamstring), who will play no part in this encounter.

Postecoglou has quite the job on his hand in Nottinghamshire, and with no chance to bring in players of his liking, he must deal with the hand he has been dealt.

Questions will be asked about how the former Spurs boss sets up his Forest side, especially given the differing styles seen by both Espirito Santo and Postecoglou in the Premier League last season.

Players like Morgan Gibbs-White and James McAtee will probably excel given Ange's demands, but Chris Wood could be one to suffer, given the former Celtic boss loves his front man to lead the press from the front.

It could be a tough first day on the job for Postecoglou, with Arteta's side very well equipped on home soil and will likely see plenty of the ball throughout the encounter.

Arsenal vs Forest: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Arsenal will be hot on Forest given their loss against Liverpool last time out, and with Ange having little time to prepare, we feel this will be a routine victory for Arteta's men on Saturday.