Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur: Who is the referee for the North London Derby this weekend?

Arsenal vs Tottenham kicks off at 4.30pm this Sunday in the Premier League - and the North London Derby will be officiated by Craig Pawson.

Here are the match officials in full for the fixture.

Referee: Craig Pawson

Sheffield-born Craig Pawson has been refereeing since 1993 and regulating officiating in the Football League since 2012. He first refereed in the Premier League in March 2013, during a Swansea City win against Newcastle United.

Pawson officiated the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Leeds United in 2019 - following the Spygate affair earlier in the season - controversially awarding Derby a penalty in the second half, before reversing his decision on the advice of his assistant. Pawson was also responsible for David Luiz’s contentious red card for Arsenal last season against Wolves.

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Dan Robathan

Ian Hussin was assistant for the 2018 FA Cup final as well the Spain vs Portugal friendly before Euro 2020. He has been the linesman at over 200 games and first refereed in the Football League in 2011.

Dan Robathan was assistant referee for 30 Premier League matches for the 2020/21 season and first officiated in the Football League in 2011 at the age of 22. The Coventry-based assistant referee ran the line at the FA Vase Final 2013, ETC Trophy Final 2016 and League One playoff final in 2016.

Fourth Official: Peter Bankes

Peter Bankes is a regular Premier League and Championship referee who was moved into Select Group 1 ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, after being promoted into the Select Group 2 three seasons before.

Bankes generally doesn’t divide criticism as a referee, though was involved in a controversial VAR call between Southampton and Brighton last season, when he gave a penalty for a foul on Brighton player Solly March in which the contact had started outside the box.

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Nuneaton-born Stuart Attwell has been refereeing in the Football League since 2007. Attwell was promoted to the Select Group of referees for the 2008/09 season, making him eligible to referee in the Premier League - but was later dropped in 2012 and returned to Football League duty, with Professional Game Match Officials Limited general manager Mike Riley backing him to improve.

Attwell returned to officiating in the Premier League in 2014 and was promoted once more to the Select Group Referees list in March 2016.

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

Constantine Hatzidakis first started refereeing in the Football League in 2012. He first ran the line in the Premier League in 2014 and since 2019, he has been assistant referee at three Europa League matches as well as the 2019 FA Cup final.

