How to watch Tottenham Women vs Arsenal Women - the WSL north London derby returns

Watch Tottenham Women vs Arsenal Women as the Gunners look to close the gap at the top of the table, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Spurs vs Arsenal key information • Date: Sunday, 16 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:30pm GMT / 9.30am ET • Venue: Brisbane Road, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN Select (US) • FREE Stream: WSL YouTube channel • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN's Black Friday deal

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal go into the derby on the same number of points, with the Gunners ahead in the table on goal difference.

After a 11th-placed finish last season, Martin Ho has worked wonders at Spurs and their bright start to the season has left them fifth in the table.

Arsenal, reeling from some controversial decisions in their recent match against Chelsea, will be desperate to close the gap on Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United and get back to winning ways.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Spurs vs Arsenal in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Spurs vs Arsenal on TV in the UK?

Spurs vs Arsenal will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

It will also be available to subscribers via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ platform.

Watch Spurs vs Arsenal in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Spurs vs Arsenal via the ESPN Select streaming service.

Spurs vs Arsenal free live stream

The WSL is hosting a free live stream for Spurs vs Arsenal on its WSL YouTube channel.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so countries that have a dedicated broadcast deal are excluded. For a full list of countries included in the YouTube free streaming, head to the WSL website.

Watch Spurs vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Spurs vs Arsenal. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Spurs vs Arsenal: Women's Super League preview

Tottenham host Arsenal in the north London derby with both sides on 15 points in the table, a rare sight given the Gunners’ usual dominance over their rivals in the WSL.

Spurs’ 4–2 defeat to London City last weekend halted their momentum, but under Martin Ho they’ve made their best-ever WSL start, already closing in on last season’s total haul of 20 points.

Meanwhile, Arsenal felt aggrieved after a 1–1 draw with Chelsea, where they believe incorrectly disallowed goals cost them victory.

Renee Slegers’ side sit fourth in the league but have faced a tough midweek Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Spurs will hope to capitalise on any European distractions, while Arsenal will be desperate to close the gap at the top, where Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United sit ahead of them.

The Gunners have struggled at times this season, drawing to Aston Villa and Manchester United and losing to Manchester City.

Spurs have impressed with victories over Liverpool, Brighton and Everton, but a win over their north London rivals would be a real statement for Ho’s side.

Spurs vs Arsenal: The teams

Spurs' new signing Cathinka Tandberg has been the brightest speak this season, netting four goals in the campaign so far.

Goalkeeper Lize Kop has been a strong presence this season, but will need to lick her wounds after conceding four in the recent defeat to London City Lionesses.

For Arsenal, the recent news of Katie Reid's ruptured ACL is a devastating blow, with Slegers having put faith in her as a backline starter this season. Lotte Wubben-Moy played at centre-back last weekend.

Arsenal's club-record signing Olivia Smith has not been a part of the two matches post-international break, after sustaining an injury on international duty with Canada.

This has led to Slegers opting to play both Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius in Arsenal's two most recent games, giving her more goalscoring options, a tactic she may well employ again at Brisbane Road.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs

Arsenal need a win against Spurs if they want to see themselves as title contendors. The derby offers the perfect chance to respond after feeling hard done by in their draw against Chelsea.

Martin Ho's Spurs have made real strides this season and will put up a strong fight, but expect the Gunners' quality, even with midweek football, to shine through.