Is Mohammed Kudus injured this weekend? Premier League injury news
The Spurs attacker missed his side's final two games prior to the international break with a knock.
Tottenham are sweating on the fitness of Mohammed Kudus.
Tottenham head into the North London Derby this weekend with the attacker having sat out their two games prior to the international break.
Kudus missed the Champions League win over Copenhagen on 4 November with an unspecified knock before sitting out the 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester United.
Kudus’ return for Tottenham Hotspur would be a huge boost ahead of the derby
Manager Thomas Frank had said the Ghana star was “touch and go” for the clash with United but he then also missed out on his country’s final two World Cup qualifiers – albeit the Black Stars had already booked their spot in next summer’s tournament.
Frank also said he was “very confident” that Kudus “should be available” for the next one and it does not come much bigger than Arsenal away.
Spurs have only won once at the Emirates Stadium since the Gunners moved there in 2006, and that came way back in November 2010 in a famous 2-3 comeback win, but they have the best away form in the Premier League this season.
Kudus has been a big part of their away success this season, scoring in the win at Leeds and generally providing the bulk of Spurs’ creativity with the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski absent with long-term injuries.
The 25-year old is certain to start if fit as Frank looks to mastermind his best win yet in his short stint in charge of the North London club.
