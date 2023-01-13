Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Danny Ings celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Brighton as a flare is thrown onto the pitch.

Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream and match preview, Friday 13 January, 8pm GMT

Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream and match preview

Looking for an Aston Villa vs Leeds United live stream? We've got you covered. Aston Villa vs Leeds United is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Aston Villa (opens in new tab) will be looking to bounce back from a shock defeat by Stevenage in the third round of the FA Cup when they take on Leeds (opens in new tab) on Friday.

Unai Emery's side would move level on points with Chelsea (opens in new tab) in 10th with a win, while Leeds (opens in new tab) have the chance to extend their lead over the bottom three to five points.

The Whites have not won any of their last four Premier League games, however, while Villa have lost just once in the top flight under Emery.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Leander Dendoncker is unavailable for Villa due to suspension, while Diego Carlos, John McGinn, Jed Steer and Ludwig Augustinsson are all injured. Matty Cash will need to be assessed, while this game could come too early for new signing Alex Moreno.

Patrick Bamford is available again for Leeds, but Crysencio Summerville, Stuart Dallas, Luis Sinisterra and Archie Gray remain sidelined. Adam Forshaw will undergo a late fitness test.

Form

After a strong start to life under Emery, Villa have now won only one of their last four matches in all competitions.

Leeds have not triumphed in the Premier League since November 5, and each of their last three matches in all competitions has been a draw.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Leeds United.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Leeds United will be played at the 42,785-capacity Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Leeds United kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Friday 13 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab) in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.