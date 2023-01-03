Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Danny Ings celebrates scoring for Aston Villa against Brighton as a flare is thrown onto the pitch.

Looking for an Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Aston Villa vs Wolves live stream is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Optimism has returned to Villa Park thanks to Unai Emery's initial impact, with the Villans running out 2-0 winners against Tottenham on New Year's Day.

That result has left Villa (opens in new tab) just two points and two places below the top half of the table.

Wolves (opens in new tab) remain in the Premier League relegation zone after a 1-0 defeat by Manchester United (opens in new tab) last time out.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Jacob Ramsey and Diego Carlos for this West Midlands derby.

Wolves will have to make do without Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho on Wednesday.

Form

Villa have taken nine points from the last 12 available courtesy of triumphs over Manchester United, Brighton (opens in new tab) and Tottenham.

Wolves may have beaten Everton (opens in new tab) on Boxing Day, but that is their only victory since mid-October.

Referee

Jarred Gillett will be the referee for Aston Villa vs Wolves.

Stadium

Aston Villa vs Wolves will be played at the 42,785-capacity Villa Park in Birmingham.

Kick-off and channel

Aston Villa vs Wolves kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 4 January in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.