Robert Lewandowski is a Barcelona player. But what should have been a glorious unveiling of one of the world's finest talents has turned out to be a colossal disappointment.

It's not Lewy's fault, actually. The Polish star has made the switch from Bavaria to Catalonia for over £40 million, bringing a close to eight prolific seasons at the Allianz Arena, where he scored 344 goals in 375 Bayern Munich games – even breaking Gerd Muller's long-standing Bundesliga record for most goals in a season.

But it's safe to say that whoever was put in charge of the announcement was slightly less potent at delivering devastating results…

Barcelona sign Robert Lewandowski – but what is this announcement video all about?

The Robert Lewandowski. pic.twitter.com/trSoeG51hCJuly 18, 2022 See more

Yes, the announcement (opens in new tab) appears to be filmed on a phone.

The camera pans around the beach – which we assume is in Miami, where Barça are currently on tour – when Lewangoalski himself is gazing out onto the horizon.

As the camera gets closer to the forward, he then acknowledges it and tells the fans directly that he's looking forward to getting started at Camp Nou. Lovely.

Leading up to the announcement, however, Barça posted "Guess who is tweeting?" from the official Twitter (opens in new tab), sparking excitement among fans that Lewandowski had been given the password to the account – later confirmed in a video of Lewy sending the tweet. But then another Blaugrana striker was thrown into the mix.

Barça in Miami, an @aguerosergiokun production pic.twitter.com/FdQzJVWQbGJuly 18, 2022 See more

It looks like former Manchester City man Sergio Aguero has been filming (opens in new tab) the training sessions from his iPhone. Was he to blame for Lewandowski's announcement video?

Maybe we'll find out in the coming hours and days. If we were King Kun, however, we wouldn't own up to that one…