Barcelona legend Ronaldinho scores from behind the halfway line in Brazil friendly

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner returned to his native Brazil for a latest charity match in Sao Paulo which featured a number of former players, sportsmen and celebrities.

And, as he usually does, the 37-year-old showed he was a class above the rest by unleashing a strike from behind the halfway line which dipped under the bar and into the net.

What a great bloke, we know.

At a recent press conference, Ronaldinho admitted he is close to hanging his boots up for good – but with moments like this we're sure there are a few clubs who'd put up with the World Cup winner.

Blackburn: now's your chance to make up for lost time...

