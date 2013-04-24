Bayern 4-0 Barcelona: The story in Stats Zone screens

Last night's stunning Bayern 4-0 Barcelona game was perfect for Stats Zone, our award-winningFREE analysis app. Here's a sample of the screens that were shared during and immediately after the game...

Within the first 15 minutes, the pattern was set. As @StatsZone tweeted, "FC Bayern MÃÂ¼nchen with the only shot on target, largely restricting Barcelona to midfield".

A minute later, @eeradd shared the Player Influence screen to note that "PiquÃÂ© is the most influential player in the game. Shows how intense Bayern pressure is".

By 27 minutes, @CareFreeChronic said that "If you can limit Lionel Messi to this, half the battle's already won".

On 35 minutes, FourFourTwo contributor @JamesHorncastle shared a screen showing the different places Thomas MÃÂ¼ller had received the ball: "They seek him here. They seek him there"...

At half-time, @StatsZone tweeted that "Barcelona yet to have an attempt on target"...

Ã¢ÂÂ¦that Messi was "Messi yet to make an impact and hasn't received a single pass in the final third"Ã¢ÂÂ¦

Ã¢ÂÂ¦and "Bayern defending well centrally particularly in Messi's favoured inside right area".

On the other hand, FourFourTwo.com editor @GaryParkinson noted "Attacking-third passes led by Iniesta and Robben (no, really)".

By 63 minutes, Bayern had doubled their lead and their defensive midfielders were catching the eye: "MartÃÂ­nez & Schweinsteiger tackling tigerishly"...

Ã¢ÂÂ¦if sometimes stepping over the line: by 76 minutes (and 3-0!) it was "MartÃÂ­nez 6 fouls, Schweinsteiger 3".

On 83 minutes, @DanSales8 noted that "Barcelona have created as many chances as Munich have goals":

At full-time, shares were split between highlighting BarÃÂ§a's woe and Bayern's excellence. @StatsZone noted that Schweinsteiger and MartÃÂ­nez were "the wall BarÃÂ§a's midfield couldn't penetrate":

Ã¢ÂÂ¦and that "Barcelona only had one shot on target, Bayern typically ruthless (4 goals from 7 shots on target)".

The tackle distribution showed where both sides were trying to attack Ã¢ÂÂ BarÃÂ§a centrally, Bayern down the wings:

Bayern's Dutch winger played against stereotype, completing 22 of his 26 passes and getting stuck in for his team. As @Gary Parkinson asked, "Who are you, and what have you done with Arjen Robben?"

@przypadek40 found it "interesting" to compare where MÃÂ¼ller and Messi received the ball, contrasting BarÃÂ§a's choked claustrophobia with Bayern's expansive running

Indeed, @StatsZone compared Messi's game to his performance against Milan: "A shadow of himself?"

Last word to @GaryParkinson, who compared the tackles and aerial duels to summarise: "Barcelona defence Ã¢ÂÂ good on the deck, but they don't like it upstairs".

