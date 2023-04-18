Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream and match preview, Wednesday 19 April, 8pm BST

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) vs Manchester City (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester City travel to Bayern Munich for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with one foot already in the last four, having cruised to a 3-0 first-leg victory.

Pep Guardiola – up against his former club – will know that a typically professional performance from his side ought to see them into the semi-finals for the third season running, as he tries to take City all the way this time around and secure their first ever European crown.

Bayern, meanwhile, will need to pull off their greatest ever continental comeback if they're to reach a first Champions League semi-final since 2020. Thomas Tuchel says his time 'will never give up', but it's going to take a lot more than mere fight to flip this contest on its head.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Sadio Mane will be available for Bayern, having served a one-match internal ban for clashing with teammate Leroy Sane in the dressing room after the first leg. Tuchel remains without the injured Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, though, while Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez are out for the season.

City have just the one confirmed absentee: Phil Foden is still sidelined due to injury.

Form

It's been a mixed bag for Bayern since Tuchel took over from the sacked Julian Nagelsmann. The Bundesliga leaders have recorded two wins and one draw (1-1 at home to Hoffenheim last time out) from their three league games – but lost both cup outings: as well as the defeat to City, Bayern bowed out of the DFB-Pokal to Freiburg in the last 16.

As for City, they head to the Allianz Arena in truly rampant form. After beating Leicester (opens in new tab) 3-1 on Saturday – their 10th straight victory in all competitions – the reigning Premier League champions have leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab) firmly in their sights as they aim to retain their crown.

Referee

Clement Turpin of France will be the referee for Bayern Munich vs Manchester City.

Stadium

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City will be played at the 75,024-capacity Allianz Arena in Munich.

Kick-off and channel

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 19 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Champions League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.