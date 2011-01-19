Bergkamp! Klinsmann! Giggs! Shearer! Messi! Ronaldo! Romario! Now!

ItÃ¢ÂÂs our 200th issue, with four different covers. And here are eight reasons why you should get it, NOW!

Ryan Giggs

We sit down with the Welsh Wizard to chat about the evolution of football and how even after 20 years he wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt dream of calling the boss Ã¢ÂÂAlexÃ¢ÂÂ. We also get his take on some iconic images during his career Ã¢ÂÂ from rubbing shoulders with royalty, to revealing THAT chest...

Dennis Bergkamp One-on-One

The iceman cometh, and your questions he did answereth (sorry). Why did the Italian media call him a donkey? Who was his favourite strike partner? What was his favourite goal? FourFourTwo goes to Amsterdam to chat to the non-flying Dutchman...

Romario

Startlingly straight-shooting interview with the former PSV, Barcelona and Brazil centre-forward Ã¢ÂÂ but then again what else would you expect from the man who feels he's second only to Pele? Cartoons of Mario Zagallo and Zico are emblazoned on the toilet doors of his bar and Hristo Stoichkov is godfather to one of his kids. If only all players were that cool...

Jurgen Klinsmann: Action Replay

FFT talks to North LondonÃ¢ÂÂs favourite German about his golden season at Spurs where he arrived a Ã¢ÂÂdiverÃ¢ÂÂ, and left a cult hero...

Future Football

Imagine a world with robotic refs, chameleon kits and ÃÂ£200 million players. By our estimate, this should all become a reality in 2027, when FourFourTwo hits 400 issues. We take a look at the advances this whole new world will bring to technology and tactics, and wonders whether we'll finally get goal-line decisions rightÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Ronaldo Ã¢ÂÂ The Phenomenon

Exclusive eulogies from former opponents, team mates and managers on the original R9. Special tribute from the late Sir Bobby Robson, who managed the Brazilian at PSV and Barcelona.

Lionel Messi is the best player ever... Discuss

Well, is he? Yes, obviously FIFA (and FFT) believe that he is currently the best player in the world, but how does the diminutive Argentinian fair alongside some of the greatest ever (including that other diminutive Argentinian)? We examine the evidence at hand, and find out whether Ã¢ÂÂThe FleaÃ¢ÂÂ rates himself as highly as the rest of us do...

Tactics: Who needs 'em?

Not Harry Redknapp, apparently, but how much do they really work? Can good tactics make up for bad players? Or are they just something that coaches use to kid themselves into thinking that they have control over millionaire playboys? FFT delves into the world of chalkboards, zonal marking and catenaccio...

To make this 200th issue of FourFourTwo, we've had a quiet word or three with: Dennis Bergkamp, Lee Dixon, Paul Benson, Ashley Williams, Michael Gray, Anthony Pilkington, Andrew Amers-Morrison, Andy Morrison, Michel Salgado, Dimitar Berbatov, Danny Wilson, Kevin Davies, Ryan Giggs, Dave Whelan, Paul Jewell, Roberto Martinez, Romario, Javier Mascherano, Charly Rexach, Alfredo di Stefano, Lionel Messi, Alan Shearer, Mauro Silva, Aad de Mos, Gianluigi Buffon, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Gaizka Mendieta, Graham Poll, Phil Brown, Jurgen Klinsmann, Martin Palermo, Jose Luis Chilavert, Darren Bent, Jermain Defoe, Darren Purse, David Hunt and Rio Ferdinand.



