Best football boots for strikers: The latest ranges designed for attack-minded players from Nike, Adidas, Puma, Umbro and New Balance

If you're a penalty box poacher, a false 9 or an old-school centre-forward, you'll want to find the best football boots for strikers before the new season kicks off.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain ranges specifically designed to assist defenders, midfielders and attackers. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots out right now, be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best football boots on the market right now for goal scorers...

(Image credit: Future)

As worn by: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland

Arguably the best football boot on the market right now. In our Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 football boots review, we praised the lightness of these boots in particular. At just 190g, this is among the lightest boots ever, despite being made from a material that does offer genuine protection and durability. They're so noticeably light, that even FFT (not quite blessed with the speed, say, of a young Theo Walcott) felt the difference in a game situation. They also offer great traction thanks to a unique stud pattern and are tight on the foot without any chance of coming off.

The latest Mercurial Superly also boasts 'Anti-Clog Traction' technology. So if your Sunday league pitches are susceptible to heavy rainfall and poor drainage, they could be a good option – no more stud plates caked in mud after the firs five minutes of a game.

Lastly, they look the part, come in a huge range of colours AND you can customise your own pair on the Nike store if you're really up for pushing the boat out. If you can afford them (they are pricey), they're worth every penny. Trust us.

(Image credit: Future)

As worn by: Harry Kane, Phil Foden

While the latest Tiempo's have been snapped adorning the feet of a host of players in varying positions, FFT's Nike Tiempo Legend 9 football boots review points out the fact that these are, in fact, boots built for strikers. That's because, while extremely comfortable and durable, they're among the lightest on the market, weighing in at only 207g. It also features a number of other little nifty gadgets, inclduing memory foam and touch pods, designed to specifically help attackers shoot, dribble and control the ball. The chevron studs have been specially designed to add traction, helping attacking players can change direction more easily – perfect for bursting past defenders.

This is a stunning all-round boot, and one any attack-minded players should consider adding to their toolkit.

(Image credit: Future)

FFT was positively stunned by how light they are when putting together our Umbro Velocita 6 football boots review. Weighing in at 190g – the same as Nike Mercurial Vapours – this is an area where this boot sits comfortably alongside the absolute best in the business. During training and games we took these out for, we half expected to look down and find we were wearing crocs. Fortunately, what we found down there was one of the best-looking boots on the market right now.

You'll absolutely fly past opponents in these, safe in the knowledge that if you are caught, you'll be well-protected by the tough shell and textile. There are some drawbacks, including a lack of flexibility in the soul. But check out our review to find out more about the pros and cons.