The shots are in, the votes are cast and the winners have been announced for the finest photographs of the 2011/12 Barclays Premier League season. Press Association snapper Owen Humphreys has been named the Barclays Photographer of the Season after submitting a portfolio of five images, reproduced below for your ocular enjoyment (click for larger versions):



Daniel Sturridge celebrates with Chelsea team-mates



Complicated shadows at Newcastle v Stoke



Shola Ameobi goes for the throat Ã¢ÂÂ of Alex Song



Joy for AVB and his Chelsea benchmates



Papiss Cisse celebrating a goal against Bolton Wanderers

Humphreys gets the Photographer gong, but the Barclays Shot of the Season came from Tom Jenkins, a photographer for the Guardian and Observer. Jenkins' camera caught the Swansea mascot looking decidedly unimpressed at being left out of the team huddle against Arsenal at The Emirates:

The judging panel included Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, Football WritersÃ¢ÂÂ Association chairman Andy Dunn, last year's Barclays Photographer of the Season winner Martin Rickett, UK Picture EditorsÃ¢ÂÂ Guild chairman Alan Sparrow and The Times' Chief Sports Photographer Marc Aspland. Owen Humphreys receives a Barclays Award and ÃÂ£10,000 to spend on photographic equipment and Tom Jenkins a Barclays Award and ÃÂ£5,000 to spend on the same. Well done to both.