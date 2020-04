The shots are in, the votes are cast and the winners have been announced for the finest photographs of the 2011/12 Barclays Premier League season. Press Association snapper Owen Humphreys has been named the Barclays Photographer of the Season after submitting a portfolio of five images, reproduced below for your ocular enjoyment (click for larger versions):



Daniel Sturridge celebrates with Chelsea team-mates



Complicated shadows at Newcastle v Stoke



Shola Ameobi goes for the throat â of Alex Song



Joy for AVB and his Chelsea benchmates



Papiss Cisse celebrating a goal against Bolton Wanderers

Humphreys gets the Photographer gong, but the Barclays Shot of the Season came from Tom Jenkins, a photographer for the Guardian and Observer. Jenkins' camera caught the Swansea mascot looking decidedly unimpressed at being left out of the team huddle against Arsenal at The Emirates:

The judging panel included Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, Football Writersâ Association chairman Andy Dunn, last year's Barclays Photographer of the Season winner Martin Rickett, UK Picture Editorsâ Guild chairman Alan Sparrow and The Times' Chief Sports Photographer Marc Aspland. Owen Humphreys receives a Barclays Award and ã10,000 to spend on photographic equipment and Tom Jenkins a Barclays Award and ã5,000 to spend on the same. Well done to both.