Big three not having things their own way

If TD was a betting blog, it would most certainly have not won any money this weekend.

A surprise is not uncommon in the Super Lig, however, even with an aggressive scratch of the head, the blog is failing to recall a weekend when all of the Ã¢ÂÂbig threeÃ¢ÂÂ lost. In fact, it has been a weekend where the Ã¢ÂÂbig threeÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray Ã¢ÂÂ are potentially in danger of losing their status in favour of the Ã¢ÂÂbig twoÃ¢ÂÂ. The two being Bursaspor and Trabzonspor.

Having spent last Thursday evening in the away end at Anfield, TD was fairly sure that Fenerbahce would not come away with much from Monday nightÃ¢ÂÂs league encounter with Trabzon. Senol GunesÃ¢ÂÂ side took a 2-0 lead within twenty minutes only for Fenerbahce to grab a goal back. Another goal a piece made the half time score 3-2 and that was how it stayed thanks to Fenerbahce goalkeeper Mert who saved a well struck Gustavo Colman penalty.

The weekends other glamour tie saw Champions Bursa visit the infamous Ali Sami Yen. Derelict it may be but the UltraAslan still know how to create an atmosphere. It is just a shame Frank Rijkaard's men cannot repay the favour. A 2-0 defeat left Galatasaray in the relegation zone and many question marks surrounding the futures of Rijkaard and Chairman Adnan Polat. It may only be the second week of the season, but sooner rather than later seems to be the call from the stands.

The real shock of the weekend occurred at the Inonu Stadium. Despite the best efforts of Ricardo Quaresma Ã¢ÂÂ the only player to still be cheered at the end of the game Ã¢ÂÂ Besiktas failed to score against neighbours Istanbul Buyuksehir Belediyespor and suffered a slightly embarrassing 2-0 loss.

Belediye took the lead early on before ex Besiktas striker Ibrahim Akin scored their second in injury time. With Goldilocks presumably tired or having a haircut, Schuster waited for just over an hour to introduce his only player to have ever been a REAL galactico. Guti twisted, turned and picked out a couple of tidy passes but was unable to save his team.

Elsewhere, the Robinho saga took another twist this evening with the player stating that, despite holding the Turkish league in high regard, his career belongs in Europe, and in particular Italy or Spain.

Given that no clubs from either country have been linked with the Brazilian, it may be a Ã¢ÂÂcome and get meÃ¢ÂÂ plea that will go unanswered. Besiktas are, of course, situated on the European side of Istanbul but it seems they have conceded defeat after failing to find a company willing to invest ÃÂ£28 million on a liability waiting to happen. Presumably opting for a British bank as a more reliable option.

And finally, hopes are high in Trabzon for the visit of Liverpool this week. Having held out to return to Turkey with a promising 1-0 deficit, fans and club a-like share a genuine belief that the team can progress. So much so that chairman Sadri Sener has even devised a cunning tactic of his own.

Upon stating his wish that the team write themselves into the history books, Sener claimed that he also hopes his team donÃ¢ÂÂt score an early goal. The blog is not sure what type of psychology that comes under but, having witnessed Liverpool against Manchester City, is rather looking forward to the prospect of a very big upset. Fingers crossed.

