Bizarre pitchside 'aeroplane' follows ball during Saudi King's Cup final
A fake jumbo jet with four seats was used as a viewing spot for the prestigious showdown refereed by Mark Clattenburg
Al-Ittihad beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 in extra-time to win the King's Cup in Jeddah on Saturday evening – but that wasn't the only spectacle inside the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.
At pitchside, a promotional aeroplane – sponsored by the nation's airline, Saudia – slid up- and downfield and attempted to follow possession throughout the game.
FFT is unsure of its success rate, but those on board seemed to be relatively satisfied with their cruise at low altitude.
Any long-ball football, though, and there must have been problems. Or should we say long-haul football? Don't worry, we're already on our way out the door.
