Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid: The story in Stats Zone screens

The two stunning Champions League semi-finals have been perfect for Stats Zone, our award-winningFREE analysis app. Here's a sample of the screens that were shared during and immediately after last night's Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid game...

Tale of two strikers: Dortmund's Robert Lewandowski had 6 shots, of which 5 were on target and 4 were goals; Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo had 5 shots, 3 on target, 1 goal.

Much of the pre-match talk was about Dortmund's Mario GÃÂ¶tze, who will move to Bayern Munich this summer. The attacking midfielder didn't lose focus, assisting one of Lewandowski's goals and completing 43 of his 50 passes (including 18 of his 24 in the final third - meaning he completed more final-third passes than any other player).

Behind GÃÂ¶tze in central midfield, Ilkay GÃÂ¼ndogan was also incredibly effective, with the highest number of completed passes (49, from 56), 3 "take-ons" or dribbles (all successful) - plus 2 interceptions and 4 successful tackles. He also received the ball in a variety of places: as @JamesArsenal1 tweeted, he was "absolutely everywhere."

But Dortmund are, above all, a team, with defined roles. Examining the attacking-third passes, @marktheroberts noted how Dortmund threatened in wide areas to avoid Madrid's defensive screen of Sami Khedira and Xabi Alonso, with GÃÂ¶tze doubling up to help attack Madrid's full-backs.

Over the two semi-final first legs, the La Liga teams attempted 1,132 passes and completed 970; the Bundesliga boys completed 569 of 705.

However, despite completing far fewer passes the German teams got 28 shots away (14 on target - 7 each Ã¢ÂÂ and 8 goals), while their visitors could only muster 13 (5 on target, 1 goal).

JOIN THE DEBATE. Download Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ it's free, and covers Europe's top seven competitions LIVE Ã¢ÂÂ and share your screens via Twitter, Facebook, etc... Why not download the Europa League Stats Zone app for tonight's semi-finals?



ANALYSISBayern 4-0 Barcelona: The story in Stats Zone

Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More about Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More Stats Zone analysis