BotN: Grumpy Villas-Boas takes negatives from Tottenham performance

The Spurs boss is far from full of festive cheer, reports Back of the Net's John Foster...



A gloomy-looking AndrÃÂ© Villas-Boas has refused to discuss the positive aspects of TottenhamÃ¢ÂÂs result against Aston Villa, preferring instead to focus on the downsides of his sideÃ¢ÂÂs 4-0 win.

Four second-half strikes including a wonderful hat trick from Gareth Bale saw Spurs romp home to climb back into fourth place, but victorious manager Villas-Boas, wearing a shabby, stained overcoat and sporting a thick beard, refused to engage with questions about his sideÃ¢ÂÂs superlative display.

Ã¢ÂÂI know you [journalists] will want to talk about Gareth BaleÃ¢ÂÂs hat-trick,Ã¢ÂÂ the ex-Chelsea boss said after the game. Ã¢ÂÂBut I wish youÃ¢ÂÂd focus on the negatives for once. If Marc Albrighton hadnÃ¢ÂÂt wasted his chance in stoppage time, weÃ¢ÂÂd be looking at 4-1, and thatÃ¢ÂÂs a very different picture.Ã¢ÂÂ

eÃ¢ÂÂOkay, the second half was good, but did you see the first? What a pathetic advert for the Premier League that was,Ã¢ÂÂ he continued. Ã¢ÂÂSandro was off the pace, Naughton looked like he wasnÃ¢ÂÂt trying, and Bale didnÃ¢ÂÂt even score once.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂIf we keep that up, and stop storing goals, and make a lot of other mistakes, and have an epidemic of injuries, then thereÃ¢ÂÂs no way weÃ¢ÂÂre finishing in the top half.Ã¢ÂÂ

Villas-Boas went on to bemoan the Birmingham weather and the hardness of the Villa Park dugout, before turning his ire on Christmas, which he called Ã¢ÂÂa miserable orgy of materialism, false jollity and familial loathing.Ã¢ÂÂ

Seasoned Portuguese football-watchers observed that this behavior is par for the course for Villas-Boas.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs the time of year. AndrÃÂ© hates Christmas,Ã¢ÂÂ explained Lisbon-based journalist Paulo GualtÃÂ©rio. Ã¢ÂÂHe was notorious back in Porto for going on and on about how much he disliked sprouts and turkey and presents. If you gave him a really good glass of port, heÃ¢ÂÂd find something disparaging to say about its mouthfeel and criticize your cheese.Ã¢ÂÂ

When informed that Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert had been effusive in his praise for SpursÃ¢ÂÂ attacking pair of Jermain Defoe and Emmanuel Adebayor, Villas-Boas rolled his eyes.

Ã¢ÂÂYou want to talk about Defoe? He was off the pace all game. Adebayor? Stupid hair. And Bale? If heÃ¢ÂÂs so good, how come thatÃ¢ÂÂs only his second career hat-trick? We were lucky, and also, everyone you love will die one day.Ã¢ÂÂ

Asked for his view on puppies, Villas-Boas commented that they fart a lot, and concluded the press conference with a ten-minute long screed about the carcinogenic properties of chocolate.

Editor's note: this is satire and not a serious accusation - all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.



More from Back of the Net

Sturridge's Liverpool move held up by fact 'squillion' not a number

Brighton inadvertently sign former England keeper Chris Woods

Giggs causes concern with tendency to invoke 150-year-old rules

Everybody to host Euro 2020, UEFA warn general publicMan Utd confirm Nemanja Vidic ready for new injury

Real Madrid to leave Jose Mourinho at the end of the season

All Back of the Net blogs >>