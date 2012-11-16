The PSG forward turned Wednesday evening's friendly in Stockholm on its head, as Back of the Net'sJohn Foster reports

Sweden recorded a sensational last-minute victory over England on Wednesday night thanks to a jaw-dropping overhead kick from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a goal so astonishing that everyone present immediately agreed it should be worth four goals.

Until IbrahimovicÃ¢ÂÂs late intervention, Roy HodgsonÃ¢ÂÂs men had been cruising to a comfortable victory. Joe Hart, the picture of quiet self-assurance, had been totally untroubled between the posts, and Steven CaulkerÃ¢ÂÂs 38th-minute goal had put England 2-0 up, his debut strike counting double like all away goals always do.

But in the fourth minute of stoppage time, the previously subdued Ibrahimovic turned the match on its head with his improbable piece of skill, giving the referee no option but to signal four goals, which comfortably won the match for Sweden.



This is how football works now - do not question it



Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂve got no complaints,Ã¢ÂÂ Hodgson told FourFourTwo after the game. Ã¢ÂÂAs soon as he hit it, I knew the game was over. As everyone knows, the fact that it was from 40 yards counts for 1.5 goals, the fact it was an overhead kick counts for 1.7, and the fact he did it in stoppage time is worth a bonus 0.6.

Ã¢ÂÂHe loses 0.2 for the tattoo, in my books, but I certainly canÃ¢ÂÂt blame the ref for rounding it up to an even four.Ã¢ÂÂ

It was sweet revenge for Sweden, who were eliminated from Euro 2012 by England after Theo WalcottÃ¢ÂÂs thunderous volley was controversially declared to be worth 1.5 goals.

But England too have suffered their share of goal-revaluing bad luck. They failed to reach Euro 2008 by the narrowest of margins after a Darren Bent tap-in against Croatia was only considered four-fifths of a goal.

And four years later at Euro 2012, England were eliminated on penalties by Italy, despite being ahead in the shootout, after referee Pedro Proenca decided that Andrea PirloÃ¢ÂÂs masterly dink deserved to win the match all by itself.

Editor's note: this isn't a serious accusation and all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.



More from Back of the Net

Warnock literally kicking every ball, Leeds United players complain

Unlikely Celtic win reminds world how close it came to a Romney presidency

Berg impresses Blackburn with lack of revulsion at club

Newcastle's Tiote dismissed for late tackle at airport

Sterling asked to stop muttering own commentary during matches

Chiles and team visibly tiring as they enter 15th hour of build-up



All Back of the Net blogs >>