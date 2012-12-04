BotN: Real Madrid to leave Jose Mourinho at end of the season

The Special One is ready to dismiss the nine-times European champions, as Back of the Net'sJohn Foster reports...

Real Madrid are set to leave JosÃÂ© Mourinho in the summer, according to reports from Portugal, as pressure grows on the Spanish club to take responsibility for MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs poor start to the season.

Mourinho finds himself 11 points behind longtime rivals Barcelona, an unacceptable position for the defending La Liga champion. In recent weeks, speculation has mounted that MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs patience with Real may be exhausted, despite him recently offering the club a contract extension.

Ã¢ÂÂReal Madrid may have taken JosÃÂ© as far as they can,Ã¢ÂÂ a source close to the Portuguese coach told FourFourTwo. Ã¢ÂÂNo club is bigger than the man, and JosÃÂ© Mourinho is evidently the man.Ã¢ÂÂ



Mourinho has proved himself a ruthless operator in the past, dispensing with the services of Porto and Inter when they could no longer satisfy his demands, and famously sacking Chelsea for insubordination in 2007.



"Right, you lot, clear your desks..."

But should he force Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas and company to pack their bags, he is likely to find no shortage of applicants for the job of managee. Many Chelsea fans would love to see their club back at JosÃÂ© Mourinho, and Manchester City are also thought to be on the 49-year oldÃ¢ÂÂs radar.

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs obviously flattering to be linked with the Special One,Ã¢ÂÂ said a Man City spokesman. Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂre not going to comment on idle gossip, but everyone knows it would be a dream to be a part of his project.Ã¢ÂÂ

Bookmakers have made City the favourites to take the Mourinho hotseat, as it remains unclear whether Chelsea would be granted permission to take the role by John Terry.

Editor's note: this is satire and not a serious accusation - all quotes are fictionalised. But you knew that, because you're not stupid.



