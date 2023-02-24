Bournemouth v Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Bournemouth v Manchester City live stream and match preview, Saturday February 25, 5.30pm GMT

Looking for a Bournemouth v Manchester City live stream? We've got you covered.

Bournemouth v Manchester City is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester City are looking to get their Premier League title defence back on track with a trip to the south coast to face Bournemouth.

Pep Guardiola’s side moved to the top of the standings with a 3-1 win over Arsenal last week, but immediately surrendered their lead when they were held to a draw by Nottingham Forest.

Two points now separate the top two sides heading into the weekend, although the Gunners have a game in hand over City.

The Citizens were held to a second 1-1 draw in a row in midweek, away to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash.

Bournemouth will now look to take advantage of City’s blip after beating Wolves last time out to move out of the relegation zone.

Gary O’Neil’s side have hit a decent run of form recently, picking up a win, two draws and one defeat in their last four outings and conceding three goals in that time.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

David Brooks, Ilia Zabarnyi, Junior Stanislas, Lewis Cook, Lloyd Kelly and Marcus Tavernier are out for the Cherries, while Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Zemura are doubtful.

Kevin De Bruyne has been out with illness for City recently, while Aymeric Laporte has struggled with a fever. John Stones is a long-term absentee.

Form

Bournemouth: WDLDL

Manchester City: DDWWL

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Bournemouth v Manchester City.

Stadium

Bournemouth v Manchester City will be played at the Vitality Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

Bournemouth v Manchester City kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 25 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and the Sky Go app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.