Brentford rescue point against Crystal Palace with last-gasp Janelt goal

Brentford extended their unbeaten run to 11 games as a late header from Vitaly Janelt earned them a point against Crystal Palace.

The German rose highest to nod home from Bryan Mbeumo's cross with virtually the last touch of the match.

Palace (opens in new tab) had taken the lead through a header of their own, as Ebere Eze converted from Michael Olise's centre.

But Patrick Vieira's side failed to hold out, as Janelt's header denied them what would have been their first victory of 2023.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) remain the only visiting team to have triumphed at the Gtech Community Stadium this season, with Brentford (opens in new tab) right in the mix for European qualification.

Crystal Palace had taken the lead through Ebere Eze (Image credit: Getty)

There was little to choose between the two teams in an uneventful opening 45 minutes.

Christian Norgaard shot wide from the edge of the box for Brentford's first opportunity, while Michael Olise forced David Raya to push his fierce effort over the top.

Mbuemo went close in the 37th minute after he danced around a challenge from Cheick Doucoure, but there were few clear-cut chances of note in the first half.

Neither Jeff Schlupp nor Jean-Philippe Mateta could hit the target with headers soon after the restart, while Norgaard stung the palms of Vicente Guaita on the hour.

Ben Mee and Thomas Frank applaud the Brentford fans after the match (Image credit: Getty)

Palace made the breakthrough in the 70th minute, as Olise found the onrushing Eze at the back post.

Second-half substitutes Odsonne Edouard and Naouirou Ahamada had chances to wrap up the victory for Vieira's side, and their failure to convert ultimately proved costly.

With their last attack of the match, Brentford found Mbeumo in space down the right, and his cross was powered home by the head of Janelt.

It was joy for Thomas Frank and despair for Vieira, whose side are now just six points above the relegation zone.

Palace will return to action against Liverpool (opens in new tab) next Saturday, while Brentford have the weekend off due to Manchester United (opens in new tab)'s participation in the EFL Cup final.