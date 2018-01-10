Romelu Lukaku to seek legal advice after "voodoo message" claims from Everton owner

Lukaku joined Manchester United last summer for around £75m, having been linked with a switch back to former club Chelsea for most of the transfer window.

The striker's agent Mino Raiola said last March that his client had agreed to sign a new contract with Everton, however, and the deal was "99.9% done".

So, at a recent Toffees AGM, club owner Farhad Moshiri explained what he thought to be the real reason behind the 24-year-old's departure – a voodoo message sent from Lukaku's mother convincing him to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Iranian told shareholders on Tuesday: "His agent went to Finch Farm to sign the contract.

"Then somehow during the meeting, Romelu called his mother and said she was on a pilgrimage to Africa and had seen some sort of voodoo message that said he had to sign for Chelsea."

Lukaku's legal team have responded to the accusations, suggesting the striker could seek legal action against Moshiri.

The Belgium international's spokesman told the BBC: "He distances himself from these beliefs and this statement and will now see what judicial steps can be taken in relation to them.

"Romelu is very catholic and voodoo is not part of his life or his beliefs.

"He simply had no faith in Everton and no confidence in Mr Moshiri's project. That is why he did not want to sign on any condition.

"He wanted to make the next step in his career and wanted the security to be able to leave."

