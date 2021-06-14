Can you name Scotland's top appearance-holders and scorers?

You have five minutes to guess 20 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

Want to bet on Euro 2020? Sign up to Bet365 now and get up to £100 in Bet Credits

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every nation to ever qualify for the Euros?

There's so much history in Scottish football.

The Scots played in the first-ever international game, they've given the world some of the greatest managers and players to have ever played the game and this summer, they take to their first tournament in 23 years.

It's been a long wait but the legends have only grown in that time. Deadly goalscorers and creative fulcrums alike have represented their national team and we're going to be asking you to rack your brains for some of them, today.

Can you remember the biggest names in Scottish football ever?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the Premier League stats leaders of this season?

Quiz! Can you name every club Luka Modric has scored against since his Tottenham days?

Quiz! Can you name every English league champion ever?