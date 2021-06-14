Can you name Scotland's top appearance-holders and scorers?
As the Tartan Army take to the international stage once more, we want to know the Scots who have defined them
You have five minutes to guess 20 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
There's so much history in Scottish football.
The Scots played in the first-ever international game, they've given the world some of the greatest managers and players to have ever played the game and this summer, they take to their first tournament in 23 years.
It's been a long wait but the legends have only grown in that time. Deadly goalscorers and creative fulcrums alike have represented their national team and we're going to be asking you to rack your brains for some of them, today.
Can you remember the biggest names in Scottish football ever?
