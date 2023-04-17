Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream and match preview, Tuesday 18 April, 8pm BST

Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream and match preview

Looking for a Chelsea (opens in new tab) vs Real Madrid (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea vs Real Madrid is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Chelsea have it all to do as they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, trailing the reigning European champions 2-0 after the first leg.

It's been a rotten start to life as Blues interim boss for Frank Lampard, who has lost all three games sop far of his second spell in charge at Stamford Bridge – and things aren't likely to get any easier as Real roll into town.

Carlo Ancelotti's side may have all but surrendered their La Liga crown to Barcelona (opens in new tab) this season, but they remain a formidable force Champions League force – as they showed on their last visit to England, obliterating Liverpool (opens in new tab) 5-2 at Anfield in the last 16.

Real beat Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate at this stage of the competition last term; given the current respective form of the two teams, one would be surprised if it's that close this time around.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

Team news

Chelsea remain without the injured Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka – in addition to Armando Broja, who is out for the season. Ben Chilwell serves a one-game ban following his red card in the first leg.

As for Real, they have just the one confirmed injury asbentee: left-back Ferland Mendy.

Form

Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Brighton (opens in new tab) on Saturday saw Lampard become the club's first manager in 62 years to lose their first three games in charge. For the second time this season, the Blues are on a run of six matches without a victory in all competitions; they've not gone winless in seven since 1995.

Real, on the other hand, head to Stamford Bridge having won four of their last five outings in league and cup – scoring 14 goals in those four victories and keeping a clean sheet on each occasion. Only fellow quarter-finalists Manchester City (opens in new tab) and Napoli (opens in new tab) (25) have notched more goals in the 2022/23 Champions League than Los Blancos' 23.

Referee

Daniele Orsato of Italy will be the referee for Chelsea vs Real Madrid.

Stadium

Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be played at 40,341-capacity Stamford Bridge in London.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea vs Real Madrid kick-off is at 8pm BST on Tuesday 18 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, the BT Sport website and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Champions League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Champions League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.