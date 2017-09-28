Chesterfield ban fans from asking for signed merchandise

The League Two outfit have officially stated that they will only accept getting player signatures for charities or "via a contractual agreement with club sponsors or partners".

The only way of getting past the new policy is if a written request is submitted at least a month in advance, and only for special occasions.

The club's decision is primarily based on the discovery that the volume of signed merchandise is devaluing items put forward to charity auctions.

The other reason is that Chesterfield are simply struggling to handle the volume of requests from fans to have goods signed, many of which are simply winding up on eBay to be sold on for profit.

Always the bad 'uns ruining it for everyone else, eh...

To clarify our Signed Merchandise Policy, players will be asked to personalise autographs ('To John' etc):

