Could these 10 stars force their way into FFT's next Top 100?

As you may well be aware, this monthÃ¢ÂÂs issue of FourFourTwo magazine includes our take on the Best 100 Players in the World.

The selection process wasnÃ¢ÂÂt easy (as mag editor David Hall explained last week), with as many as half the names discussed during deliberations unable to squeeze into the final 100.

As such, there are some very good players who missed out. Below are 10 of the players who just missed the cut this year, but that we expect to be in the running next time roundÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Ganso

Age 22

Position Midfielder

Club Santos

Nationality Brazilian

A potentially integral part of BrazilÃ¢ÂÂs new breed, but lacks consistency and goals from midfield. ItÃ¢ÂÂs telling that itÃ¢ÂÂs Neymar and Damiao being linked to Europe. Talented, but needs to step out of his team-mateÃ¢ÂÂs shadow.





Alan Dzagoev

Age 21

Position Midfielder

Club CSKA Moscow

Nationality Russian

Made FFTÃ¢ÂÂs longlist having been one of our under-20s to watch just six months ago. Already RussiaÃ¢ÂÂs main man and the reason CSKAÃ¢ÂÂs Seydou Doumbia scores so many goals (look out for him too), the new Arshavin is on the verge of success.





Jan Vertonghen

Age 24

Position Defender

Club Ajax

Nationality Belgian

Won the title with Ajax, where heÃ¢ÂÂs now captain, and appears regularly for Belgium despite competition from Thomas Vermaelen, Vincent Kompany and Daniel Van Buyten. As with Dzagoev, the real test will come in a bigger league.





Andre Ayew

Age 21

Position Forward

Club Marseille

Nationality Ghanaian

Narrowly missed out (along with team-mate Loic Remy), with 30 caps and a World Cup already under his belt. Impressed in patches against English teams in the Champions League, but has a tendency to disappear in big games.





Ashley Young

Age 26

Position Midfielder

Club Manchester United

Nationality English

An excellent start with United has silenced the doubters. ItÃ¢ÂÂs too soon now, but if he keeps up his early season form at domestic and international level, thereÃ¢ÂÂs no doubt heÃ¢ÂÂll be in with a strong chance of making our list next year.





Alvaro Negredo

Age 26

Position Forward

Club Sevilla

Nationality Spanish

The burly forward arrived in Andalusia in the summer of 2009, having won plaudits for his goal scoring exploits with Liga minnows Almeria. His first season at RamÃÂ³n SÃÂ¡nchez PizjuÃÂ¡n was unspectacular, but last term he rattled in 20 league goals and appears to have moved ahead of Fernando Torres in the international reckoning.

Another season like that will see his stock continue to rise.





Nuri Sahin

Age 23

Position Midfielder

Club Real Madrid

Nationality Turkish

Having inspired Borussia Dortmund to their first league title in nine years last season, Sahin was spirited away by the bright lights of the Bernabeu. His impact in the Spanish capital has thus far been minimal, with a knee injury restricting him to just one league appearance at the time of writing. His flair and creativity will likely make him a key figure in Jose MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs side sooner rather than later.





Kwadwo Asamoah

Age 23

Position Midfielder

Club Udinese

Nationality Ghanaian

A key member of the Ghana sides that in 2010 made the final of the African Cup of Nations and the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The fleet-footed midfielder has quickly become a key creative outlet for both club and country. His form at Stadio Friuli side helped the Bianconeri into the qualifying stages of the Champions League where he was among the players who looked most likely to trouble Arsenal.





Maarten Stekelenburg

Age 29

Position Goalkeeper

Club Roma

Nationality Dutch

In joining Luis EnriqueÃ¢ÂÂs Barcelona-inspired project in the Italian capital, Stekelenburg became the first Dutchman to don the (now skin-tight) crimson shirt Ã¢ÂÂ or at least the goalkeeperÃ¢ÂÂs equivalent. For his country, he has proved a more than capable replacement for Edwin Van der Sar, and at Ã¢ÂÂ¬6 million, he represents a steal for Roma, who are starting to get into their groove.





Ezequiel Lavezzi

Age 26

Position Forward

Club Napoli

Nationality Argentine

LavezziÃ¢ÂÂs reputation may not have been enhanced to the same degree as Edinson Cavani by NapoliÃ¢ÂÂs third placed finish of last season, but the Argentina international has already proven in this seasonÃ¢ÂÂs Champions League campaign that he is a forward of the highest standard.

