Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad: Jaroslav Silhavy's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as the 1976 champions set their sights on the tournament.

Arguably the surprise package of Euro 2020, where they reached the quarter-finals, the Czechs are aiming to maintain their 100% record of qualifying for every Euros since the break-up of Czechoslovakia.

They look good value to qualify as thing stand; can they get the job done and book their place in Germany?

Czech Republic's squad

Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals

GK: Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen)

GK: Tomas Koubek (Augsburg)

GK: Jindrich Stanek (Viktoria Plzen)

DF: David Zima (Torino)

DF: Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague)

DF: Jakub Brabec (Aris Thessaloniki)

DF: Vladimir Coufal (West Ham)

DF: Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague)

DF: Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague)

DF: Patrizio Stronati (Puskas Akademia)

MF: Michal Sadilek (FC Twente)

MF: Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord)

MF: Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague)

MF: Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague)

MF: Lukas Sadilek (Sparta Prague)

MF: Vaclav Cerny (Wolfsburg)

MF: Alex Kral (Union Berlin)

MF: Tomas Soucek (West Ham)

FW: Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen)

FW: Tomas Cvancara (Borussia Monchengladbach)

FW: Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague)

FW: Mojmir Chtyl (Slavia Prague)

FW: Vaclav Jurecka (Slavia Prague)

Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Czech Republic manager: Jaroslav Silhavy

Jaroslav Silhavy, Czech Republic manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having served as assistant between 2001 and 2009, Jaroslav Silhavy was appointed manager of the Czech Republic in 2018.

The former defender previously coached Slovan Liberec to the Czech title and has also managed Slavia Prague, among others.

Czech Republic's star player

Adam Hlozek

Adam Hlozek made four appearances during the Czech Republic's run to the last eight of Euro 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most promising talents to come out of the Czech Republic in years, Adam Hlozek had already passed the 20-cap mark by his 21st birthday.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward – who can operate across the front line – scored seven goals and provided six assists in all competitions last season, having joined the Bundesliga outfit from Sparta Prague in the summer of 2022.

FAQs