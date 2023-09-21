Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad: Jaroslav Silhavy's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers
The Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad starts taking shape now, as the Czechs hope to book their place at next summer's finals
The Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad will come around sooner than you think, as the 1976 champions set their sights on the tournament.
Arguably the surprise package of Euro 2020, where they reached the quarter-finals, the Czechs are aiming to maintain their 100% record of qualifying for every Euros since the break-up of Czechoslovakia.
They look good value to qualify as thing stand; can they get the job done and book their place in Germany?
Czech Republic's squad
Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the September internationals
- GK: Jiri Pavlenka (Werder Bremen)
- GK: Tomas Koubek (Augsburg)
- GK: Jindrich Stanek (Viktoria Plzen)
- DF: David Zima (Torino)
- DF: Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague)
- DF: Jakub Brabec (Aris Thessaloniki)
- DF: Vladimir Coufal (West Ham)
- DF: Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague)
- DF: Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague)
- DF: Patrizio Stronati (Puskas Akademia)
- MF: Michal Sadilek (FC Twente)
- MF: Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord)
- MF: Lukas Masopust (Slavia Prague)
- MF: Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague)
- MF: Lukas Sadilek (Sparta Prague)
- MF: Vaclav Cerny (Wolfsburg)
- MF: Alex Kral (Union Berlin)
- MF: Tomas Soucek (West Ham)
- FW: Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen)
- FW: Tomas Cvancara (Borussia Monchengladbach)
- FW: Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague)
- FW: Mojmir Chtyl (Slavia Prague)
- FW: Vaclav Jurecka (Slavia Prague)
Czech Republic Euro 2024 squad numbers
Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.
Czech Republic manager: Jaroslav Silhavy
Having served as assistant between 2001 and 2009, Jaroslav Silhavy was appointed manager of the Czech Republic in 2018.
The former defender previously coached Slovan Liberec to the Czech title and has also managed Slavia Prague, among others.
Czech Republic's star player
Adam Hlozek
One of the most promising talents to come out of the Czech Republic in years, Adam Hlozek had already passed the 20-cap mark by his 21st birthday.
The Bayer Leverkusen forward – who can operate across the front line – scored seven goals and provided six assists in all competitions last season, having joined the Bundesliga outfit from Sparta Prague in the summer of 2022.
FAQs
How many players are the Czech Republic allowed to take to Euro 2024?
We don't know just yet – but expect 26.
It was announced that 26-player squads will return for the Qatar World Cup, an expansion from the usual 23-man teams.
National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Most Popular
By Matt Ladson
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs