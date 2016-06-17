Czech Republic vs Croatia - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo
All the action, minute by minute...
- Match: Czech Republic vs Croatia, Euro 2016 Group D
- KO: 5pm, Fri 17 June
- Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne
- Your host: Harriet Drudge
Please note: this page refreshes itself... clever, eh?
[View the story "Czech Republic vs Croatia - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo" on Storify]
Czech Republic vs Croatia - Euro 2016 LIVE with FourFourTwo
All the action minute by minute from Stade Geoffroy-Guichard...
Storified by FourFourTwo· Fri, Jun 17 2016 15:27:47
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.