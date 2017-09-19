Defender and keeper combine for calamitous own goal in Slovenia

Communication is key in football – nobody should really need reminding of that. Admittedly, the bellowing cries of a keeper can sometimes get lost in the noise of a boisterous crowd – but there's not much of an excuse when you're only playing in front of 1,500 people.

When centre-back Jogan attempted to nod the ball back to his keeper, it seems quite likely that there was no call from net-minder Sorcan.

Consequently, the ball looped over the 21-year-old's head to gift their all-conquering visitors – title winners in seven of the last nine seasons – an early lead.

Own goal at 0:08.

The blunder set the tone for the rest of Gorica's match: Maribor ran out 3-0 winners to increase their eight-point gap over the third-place side.

Maribor have been drawn in Liverpool's Champions League group this season, and first face the Reds on October 17.

