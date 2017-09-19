Defender and keeper combine for calamitous own goal in Slovenia
By Joe Nelson
Gorica duo Alen Jogan and Grega Sorcan weren't on the same wavelength in the early stages of their match against Champions League reps Maribor
Communication is key in football – nobody should really need reminding of that. Admittedly, the bellowing cries of a keeper can sometimes get lost in the noise of a boisterous crowd – but there's not much of an excuse when you're only playing in front of 1,500 people.
When centre-back Jogan attempted to nod the ball back to his keeper, it seems quite likely that there was no call from net-minder Sorcan.
Consequently, the ball looped over the 21-year-old's head to gift their all-conquering visitors – title winners in seven of the last nine seasons – an early lead.
Own goal at 0:08.
The blunder set the tone for the rest of Gorica's match: Maribor ran out 3-0 winners to increase their eight-point gap over the third-place side.
Maribor have been drawn in Liverpool's Champions League group this season, and first face the Reds on October 17.
- Pitch-invading dog shows off dribbling skills, interviewed after match
- Colombia star Teo Gutierrez has good crack at taking worst penalty ever
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.