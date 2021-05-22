Denmark Euro 2020 group: Who have they been drawn against?

The Denmark Euro 2020 group gets under way at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12.

As the name indicates, Euro 2020 was originally due to be held last summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced UEFA to rearrange the competition.

The 16th edition of the European Championship, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries, begins with a meeting between Italy and Turkey in Rome on June 11.

The final will be staged on July 11, with England, France, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Germany among the favourites to be walking out at Wembley that day.

Group B

Belgium

Denmark

Russia

Finland

Denmark booked their spot at Euro 2020 by finishing runners-up in their qualifying group. Switzerland edged them out in the race to finish first, but four wins and four draws was enough for Denmark to get over the line in second place, ahead of the Republic of Ireland.

The Nordic nation pulled off one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history when they triumphed at Euro 1992.

Denmark only gained a place at that tournament after Yugoslavia were banned from appearing. Many of the players for on their summer holiday, only to be hauled off the beach to represent their country. Against all the odds, Denmark ended the competition with the trophy in their hands.

A repeat of that feat will probably be beyond them this summer, but Denmark will hope to reach the last 16 at a minimum.

First up for a team managed by Kasper Hjulmand is a meeting with Finland in Copenhagen on June 12.

Denmark will then take on Belgium, the group favourites, in the same city on June 17, before concluding the group phase against Russia - again in Copenhagen - four days later.

The Danes failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and did not make it into the knockout rounds at Euro 2012.